TikTok Star Addison Rae Launches New Podcast with Her Mom Sheri Nicole

The podcast, titled Mama Knows Best, is available on Spotify

Tiktok star Addison Easterling has her sights set on a new virtual platform.

Addison (aka Addison Rae) is set to launch a new podcast with her mom, Sheri Nicole, titled Mama Knows Best. The social media star announced the news Monday on Instagram.

"I've been working on a little something with my mama.. listen to our new podcast #mamaknowsbest" she wrote.

The weekly podcast, which is exclusively available on Spotify, gives fan an inside look at Addison's relationship with her mom. Together, the two discuss life, love and family while Sheri offers her daughter some motherly advice.

Sheri also shared the news on social media, writing, "today’s the day! i’m so excited for you to hear our podcast #mamaknowsbest with me and my girl."

With over 50 million followers, Addison is among TikTok's top stars. Sheri also has a strong presence on the social media app, with 8.3 million followers.

New episodes of Mama Knows Best premiere every Monday on Spotify. The first episode is now available.

And Easterling isn't the first TikTok star to move into the podcast space. In May, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio announced a weekly podcast, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their lives.