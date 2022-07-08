News of Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez's separation comes amid allegations that he had an affair with a 25-year-old influencer

Addison Rae's Parents Have Been 'Separated for Nearly a Year' Despite Infidelity Rumors: Source

A source close to Addison Rae Easterling's family tells PEOPLE that her parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Nicole Easterling, have been living apart for quite some time.

"They've been separated for a year," the source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Sheri and the boys have been living in Louisiana." (The 21-year-old influencer's parents also share sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8.)

News of their split comes after 25-year-old influencer Renée Ash alleged she was in a five-month relationship with Lopez, 46. In addition, several posts on social media (including a now-deleted TikTok) have shown him in seemingly flirty situations with women who appear to be around his daughter's age.

Reps for the Easterling-Lopez family and Renée did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ash told Page Six, "I loved him and I believed him. When I found out about the other young girls, my heart broke."

She added, "I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has. And I am also sorry that he has hurt me so deeply that I believed we were in love."

After the affair rumors surfaced, Sheri seemingly reacted by sharing a cryptic statement on her Instagram Story.

"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay," she began.

"My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them," said Sheri, 42. "My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you all for the love and support and kind messages. It means the world to me."

Sheri and Monty divorced when Addison was young and remarried in 2017. This instability resulted in the family moving around a lot, she revealed in a 2020 episode of her and Sheri's podcast That Was Fun?