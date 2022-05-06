Addison Rae and Omer Fedi's Relationship Timeline

From their TikTok debut to a PDA-packed appearance at the Grammys, here’s everything to know about Addison Rae and Omer Fedi’s relationship

TikTok star Addison Rae and Omer Fedi have been making headlines ever since they went Instagram official with their relationship in August 2021. The He's All That actress and the music producer first sparked dating rumors a month prior after she was spotted at one of his performances.

Before publicly debuting her new romance, Rae told Hailey Bieber in May 2021 that her previous, very public relationship with fellow TikToker Bryce Hall made her want to keep her dating life more private. "I think the lesson I learned from [that experience] is just keep your circle small, and keep your fights private, keep you know, intimate things private, and respect each other," she explained.

Rae's reluctance to post all the details of her personal life online hasn't stopped the couple from sharing their romance with the world, though. Since their Instagram debut, Rae and Fedi have since become one of the hottest young couples in Hollywood.

From sweet Instagram selfies to walking the red carpet together at the 2022 Grammy Awards, here is a complete timeline of Addison Rae and Omer Fedi's relationship.

June 21, 2021: Addison Rae is spotted at a Machine Gun Kelly concert where Omer Fedi performed

On June 21, 2021, Rae was spotted attending a Machine Gun Kelly pop-up concert with Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox. Fedi, who is a guitarist, producer and songwriter and co-wrote hits like "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" with Lil Nas X and "Mood" with 24kGoldn, was performing at the concert as Kelly's guitarist.

Rae was photographed watching the concert with Fox and Kardashian, who were there to support their respective partners, Kelly and Travis Barker. Fans were quick to assume that Rae was there to watch Fedi, the third member of the musical trio, perform.

June 23, 2021: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi are spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles

Days later, Rae and Fedi were seen grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in West Hollywood.

July 31, 2021: Addison Rae shares a steamy kissing clip

Rae posted a video of two shadows kissing via Instagram Stories the next week. Although she didn't explicitly name Fedi in the clip, fans immediately began to speculate that it was him in the video.

August 5, 2021: Omer Fedi seemingly gets the stamp of approval from Addison Rae's mom

Rae's mom, Sheri Nicole, seemingly shared high praise for Fedi in an Instagram comment that was captured in a screenshot by a fan. "He's truly a wonderful amazing person and he makes her soul shine. Love him," she wrote.

August 12, 2021: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi are spotted kissing on a lunch date

Photographers snapped the duo kissing in a car during a lunch date at Ono Hawaiian BBQ in Los Angeles.

August 21, 2021: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi go Instagram official

Fedi made the romance Instagram official when he shared a selfie of him and Rae on his Story. He cemented their relationship with the telling caption: "She's wearing the pants in the relationship."

August 23, 2021: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi are seen holding hands

In photos obtained by E! News, Rae and Fedi were seen holding hands while out and about in West Hollywood. The following week, the pair was also spotted grabbing ice cream in L.A.

August 29, 2021: Omer Fedi praises Addison Rae for her Netflix debut

In late August 2021, the song "Stay" by The Kid LAROI, which Fedi co-produced, made it onto Billboard's Hot 100 chart. At the same time, Rae's movie He's All That earned a spot in Netflix's weekly Top 10 list.

Fedi shared a proud Instagram Story to commemorate both of their career milestones, writing, "Me and my baby are both number 1 atm. I'm so so proud of her. Wonder if we the first couple to ever do that with movie and a song? Anyway love you babe."

September 17, 2021: The Kid LAROI suggests he introduced Addison Rae and Omer Fedi

In an interview with SiriusXM, Fedi's friend and collaborator The Kid LAROI not only discussed his 2020 song, "Addison Rae," inspired by the TikToker, but he also alluded to introducing the couple. "I feel like they did probably, maybe meet through me — don't quote me on that," he said.

October 6, 2021: Addison Rae makes the relationship TikTok official

Rae made the relationship TikTok official on her 21st birthday, introducing her beau to her more than 87 million followers via a quick video. "Stop treating me like some girl that's obsessed with you," she lip-synched to the camera before planting a kiss on Fedi.

November 3, 2021: Addison Rae shares a black-and-white selfie of her and Omer Fedi

During an Instagram Stories Q&A, Rae posted a question box with a "post a photo of" prompt. When a fan asked her to post a picture with Fedi, she responded by sharing a black-and-white selfie of the couple nearly touching tongues.

November 16, 2021: Addison Rae expresses her love for Omer Fedi on Twitter

Later that month, Rae shared two tweets about her beau: One in which she wrote "I love being in love," and another in which she shared emojis that represent her and Fedi's astrological signs, Libra and Aries (Fedi was born on March 25).

November 19, 2021: Addison Rae shares a steamy video of her and Omer Fedi on Instagram

Rae posted a short video to Instagram that showed Fedi wrapping his arms around her and giving her a kiss. Though the brief clip is only four seconds long, it's racked up nearly 15.5 million views.

January 1, 2022: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi ring in the New Year together during a tropical getaway

The couple started the New Year off together with a trip to Turks and Caicos. During the getaway, Rae posted a picture on Instagram of her cuddled up to Fedi on a boat with the caption "air + fire," another reference to their astrological signs.

February 5, 2022: Addison Rae shares a throwback from her vacation with Omer Fedi

Rae posted a picture of her and Fedi kissing during their Turks and Caicos trip on Instagram, captioning it, "Irresistibleeeeeeeeeee."

March 5, 2022: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi attend Paris Fashion Week together

The couple took their love abroad and attended Paris Fashion Week together in early March. They watched the Mônot show in matching all-black ensembles on March 5, and Rae posted a picture from the night on Instagram.

March 27, 2022: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Rae and Fedi made an appearance at Vanity Fair's annual Oscar Party, with Rae wearing a stunning black strapless dress with a sheer, corseted bodice and her beau also in all-black. She posted a solo shot from the night on her Instagram, and the couple can be seen giving a brief interview during Vanity Fair's livestream of the event.

April 4, 2022: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi make their red carpet debut at the 2022 Grammys

Fedi became a first-time Grammy nominee thanks to his work as a writer and producer on Lil Nas X's song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Even though he didn't take home any of the three awards he was up for, Rae was right by his side as a supportive girlfriend on the red carpet. The two engaged in some serious PDA, with both Rae and Fedi sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps from the big night out on Instagram.

May 2, 2022: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi attend a Met Gala afterparty

After attending the Met Gala solo, Rae linked up with Fedi to hit an afterparty. She changed out of her first slinky Michael Kors look into a flowing sheer black dress for the late night affair, while Fedi wore an all-black outfit with a leather jacket.