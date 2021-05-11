The mother-daughter duo will welcome a slew of guests on the podcast, including Maddie Ziegler and TikTok star Avani Gregg

Addison Rae Launching Season 2 of Her Podcast — Renamed That Was Fun? — with Mom Sheri Nicole

Addison Rae is returning to the podcast world.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the 20-year-old TikTok star is launching season 2 of her hit podcast, now named That Was Fun?, on Thursday, May 13. Like last season, Rae will be joined on the podcast by her mom, Sheri Nicole.

The podcast, which is available on Spotify, will also offer a video format for fans to view this season.

On each episode, Rae "will give listeners unlimited access and a behind the scenes look into her life," according to a press release. "The mother-daughter duo will be joined by a big name special guest every week to discuss relationships, family drama, fashion and music to ultimately try and figure out...was that actually fun?"

As seen in the trailer, guests joining Rae (whose real name is Addison Easterling) and Sheri this season include fellow TikTok star Avani Gregg, dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler and singer-songwriter Olivia O'Brien.

addison rae Addison Rae podcast | Credit: Courtesy of Spotify/Parcast Studios

Rae and her mom launched season 1 of their podcast, originally titled Mama Knows Best, in July 2020. The season wrapped in December after 25 episodes.

The first season of the podcast gave fans an inside look at Rae's relationship with her mom. Together, the two discussed life, love and family while Sheri offered her daughter some motherly advice.