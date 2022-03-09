PEOPLE exclusively premieres the first trailer for Addison Rae Goes Home, which premieres Saturday on Snapchat

Addison Rae Heads Back to Her Native Louisiana in New Snapchat Series — Watch the First Look

Addison Rae is returning to her Southern roots in an all-new Snap Originals series.

On Addison Rae Goes Home, the TikTok sensation is taking some time away from her bustling life in Hollywood and heading back to her native Louisiana. While there, she shows a more personal side to herself as she reconnects with her family and friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the show's first trailer, the 21-year-old notes what "an amazing adventure" it's been so far upon cultivating success for herself in the entertainment business. But she admits: "Lately, my heart has been calling me home."

"So, I'm back in Lafayette to reconnect with my family and friends," she continues. "And to revisit my roots."

While the trailer is filled with light-hearted moments of her dancing around, being with animals and bonding with loved ones, it also features a bit of vulnerability from the He's All That actress. As she recognizes how different her life is now, she reflects on the negative aspects of it all as well.

"Try not to let people steal your joy," says her mom, Sheri Easterling.

Addison Rae Show Credit: courtesy snap inc.

After acknowledging how she can "mess up" at times, the star then wipes away tears from her eyes.

"My life has changed so much in the last few years," she says in the narration. "But have I?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Addison currently boasts 86.7 million followers on TikTok. Following her viral success through the app, she dropped out of school at Louisiana State University to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

She has since been able to launch her cosmetic line, Item Beauty, and drop her debut single, "Obsessed." She also starred in Netflix's She's All That reboot, He's All That — a venture that allowed her to score a multi-movie deal with the streaming service.

Now, Addison Rae Goes Home — produced by Maven — will serve as a 10-part series for Snapchat. New episodes will air every other day through March 30.