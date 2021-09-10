Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in 2015 after nearly a decade of dating on-and-off

Addison Rae Doesn't Think Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are 'Destined to Be Together'

Addison Rae is weighing in on the past romance between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

The 20-year-old actress and TikTok star appeared on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and discussed her friendship with Kardashian, who she's grown close to over the past year.

"Do you think Kourtney and Scott are destined to be together?" host Andy Cohen asked Rae.

Cohen also pressed the He's All That star on the recent drama surrounding Disick and another one of Kardashian's exes, Younes Bendjima. (Disick allegedly sent the Algerian model Instagram DMs criticizing Kardashian's PDA with new beau Travis Barker).

"Were you surprised by all the drama with Scott DMing?" the Bravo producer asked, but Rae shied away from the question.

"Was I surprised? Oh my gosh, I feel like this is not my question to answer," she said, before turning to fellow guest Jason Biggs and asking him the same question, "Were you surprised?"

As for who else in the Kardashian-Jenner family she's become close with, Rae said she gets along "with all of them pretty well," but has spent more time with youngest Kylie Jenner.

"I feel like we've hung out a little bit more," she said.

Kardashian and Rae first became friends through YouTuber David Dobrik, who made the introduction after Kardashian's son Mason became a fan of Rae's TikToks.

After meeting, they immediately hit it off, Rae said during an appearance on the Tom Ward Show last year. "I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," she said