Addison Rae Says That She's 'Single' amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Addison Rae and rapper Jack Harlow both attended the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend

Addison Rae is setting the record straight about her love life.

On Monday, following speculation this weekend that the TikTok star was hanging out with rapper Jack Harlow in Atlanta, Georgia, Rae confirmed that she is not currently dating anyone.

The 20-year-old addressed the rumors by simply tweeting, "I'm single."

The "Obsessed" singer was reportedly spotted with Harlow, 23, at the Triller Fight Club boxing match Saturday.

After rumors about Rae and Harlow lit up social media, the "Obsessed" singer's ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall seemingly spoke out about Rae's possible new relationship on Twitter, writing, "im about to explode man."

Hall, 21, later added, "f--ing me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else... that f--in hurts."

"I feel like such an idiot," Hall, a fellow TikTok star, wrote Monday morning.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Rae and Hall ended their relationship. The pair had confirmed their romance back in November in a YouTube video titled "The Truth About Us."

The new rumors about Rae's romantic life come shortly after she said it was "time to focus on me" during an episode of SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up.

"Right now is my time to focus on me, and I've kind of really just taken control of that and realize that, you know, you can only get presented opportunities for so long and then they kind of go away," said Rae, according to Entertainment Tonight. "And when you're in a relationship, especially like a romantic one, I'm very guilty of, you know, putting a lot into that and loving that."

"I think my entire life I've kind of always looked up to love," she explained. "I'm a hopeless romantic, if you will. But I do know that maybe now's my time to be hopelessly in love with myself and that's kind of what I've been trying to do, which has been an interesting thing."