Addison Rae Returns to Social Media, Apologizes for Resurfaced Anti-Black Lives Matter Video

"Because of my privilege, I didn't understand and wasn't educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community," the TikTok star said

TikTok star Addison Easterling, a.k.a. Addison Rae, has returned to social media, issuing an apology for previously re-posting a video that condemned the Black Lives Matter movement.

Easterling — who recently went dark on both Twitter and Instagram and has refrained from posting on TikTok to her 49 million followers since June 28 — came under fire for the resurfaced video, which shows a woman saying Black Lives Matter "is a cult" and that all lives matter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I owe all of you an apology," Easterling, 19, began a statement shared to Twitter on Wednesday.

"Four years ago, I reposted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have," Easterling wrote.

"Because of my privilege, I didn't understand and wasn't educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community. All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do," she continued.

"The Black community was and continues to be oppressed and damaged by systemic racism," said Easterling.

She explained that she is aware of her "mistakes" and is "committed to learning from them."

Image zoom twitter

Image zoom twitter

"I will never stop growing, learning, and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified, and will forever believe that Black Lives Matter," the statement reads.

Easterling then encouraged her followers to "join" her in "supporting and learning more about the global Black Lives Matter movement."

"I am truly sorry and I am committed to using the platform you all have given me to work on becoming a better ally. I love you all endlessly," she concluded.

The apology comes after Easterling's ex and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall addressed speculation about her, including whether or not she's currently pregnant.

Approached by the YouTube channel Celebrity Livin, Hall, 20, said he had "no comment" when asked about Easterling, but noted that she was "fine."

Image zoom Addison Rae Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"I mean, she's fine, just know that," he said. "And let me just clear it up — she's not pregnant. I don't know why that's a thing. She's not pregnant."

Hall added that he saw a headline claiming that he had confirmed the pregnancy, but insisted "that never happened."

A rep for Easterling did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment earlier on Wednesday.

Hall, who has over 10 million followers on TikTok, recently opened up about his past relationship with Easterling in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The two have been close since meeting last fall and previously confirmed they had been "talking on and off."

"We're still like, really good friends," he said. "We never broke, I mean, we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? Like, we were just busy doing our own things."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: