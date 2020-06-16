TikTok's Addison Rae Apologizes to Charli D'Amelio for 'Liking' Past Shady Comments

Addison Easterling said that when she liked the comments, her self-confidence was at an all-time low

Addison Easterling says she has changed her ways.

The TikTok star (aka Addison Rae) has issued an apology after fans uncovered past shady comments she had "liked" about fellow social media star Charli D'Amelio.

While Easterling admitted to liking the comments — which questioned why D'Amelio was verified on the app and insisted that she wasn't the "prettiest girl on tiktok" — the 19-year-old said there is "no excuse" for her actions.

"Yes, I did like comments saying 'she deserves the hype' and 'whys Charli verified and you aren't' in November," she wrote on Instagram. "I didn't know her and hadn't met her. THIS IS NO EXCUSE."

Easterling said that at the time, her self-confidence was at an all-time low after getting out of an "extremely toxic relationship" and she found herself searching for validation in the wrong places.

"I had just gotten out of an extremely toxic and mentally abusive relationship that tore my heart to shreds," she explained. "I was fully depressed and hated myself. I thought I was worthless without him after 5 years of being together. I searched for compliments and love from others because I couldn't love myself with him. It's SO gross and makes me really sad to think about to this day. But, I do know that I've loved and supposed Charli since the day I met her."

Easterling said she's become a bigger supporter of D'Amelio since forming a personal friendship with the 16-year-old.

"I think Charli deserves everything she's done & I know she genuinely loves doing this and loves her supporters," she concluded. "I already told her that she doesn't need to forgive me, but I will say I was insanely desperate for love at the point in my life and that was what I had. (Still terrible...and I really don't want to sound like an excuse because it's not okay to do regardless).

"I love and know Charli and will love & support her no matter what."

While D'Amelio has not directly responded to Easterling's apology, she posted a TikTok seemingly directed at her haters.

In the clip, she is seen lip-syncing to the lyrics, "Keep your name out my mouth cause I don't beef for free."