Addams Family TV Reboot in the Works with Tim Burton Directing: Reports

The Addams Family is reportedly returning to the small screen.

According to Deadline and Variety, a reboot of the iconic 1960s TV show is in the works, with Tim Burton slated to direct and executive produce. The new live-action Addams Family would mark one of the famed filmmaker's few TV projects.

In addition to Burton, Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will reportedly serve as head writers on the series, as well as showrunners and executive producers. MGM TV is financing the development of the series and multiple buyers, including Netflix, are currently bidding for it, according to Deadline.

The Addams Family, consisting of parents Gomez and Morticia Addams, children Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, butler Lurch and Cousin Itt, first began as a New Yorker comic strip in the late 1930s.

It was later adapted into an ABC sitcom starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones, running from 1964 to 1966. Since then, the famously creepy and kooky family have reappeared in two animated series adaptations, as well as one other live-action show, The New Addams Family, in 1998.

In 1991, The Addams Family movie premiered with great success, grossing nearly $200 million at the box office. Two years later, it was followed by a sequel, Addams Family Values.

The movies, now considered cult classics, starred Raul Julia as Gomez, Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci as Wednesday and Jimmy Workman as Pugsley. The sequel also featured John Cusack.