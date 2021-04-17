Addams Family Actor Felix Silla, Who Played Cousin Itt, Dead at 84

Felix Silla was known for his roles in The Addams Family, Bewitched, Star Trek, Planet of the Apes and Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

Felix Silla, who was known for playing Cousin Itt on The Addams Family and an Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, has died. He was 84.

The actor and stuntman died Friday after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to a tweet from his friend and Buck Rogers in the 25th Century costar Gil Gerard. Silla is survived by his wife Sue, whom he married in 1965, and their two children.

"Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn't suffer any longer," Gerard wrote on Friday. "I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels. Just him telling me to go 'F' myself."

Silla was introduced as Cousin Itt, the mumbling hair-covered relative of the titular spooky family, on the 20th episode of The Addams Family, which ran from 1964 to 1966. He appeared in 17 episodes of the beloved sitcom.

Silla also played roles in Bonanza, The Monkees, H.R. Pufnstuf, Bewitched, Battlestar Gallactica, Mork & Mindy, The Dukes of Hazzard, Star Trek and Married... with Children. In addition, the star appeared in such movies as Planet of the Apes, Spaceballs and Batman Returns, also doing stunts in films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Poltergeist as well as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

"These two guys sat at a table," he recalled of getting his first role to The Los Angeles Times in 2014. "They take one look at me and say, 'You got the job.' And I say, 'That's it? Don't I even need to audition?' They say, 'No, just show up on Monday.' "

Before making it in Hollywood, Silla was born in Roccacasale, Italy, in 1937.