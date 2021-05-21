Adam Scott Reveals He's Currently Staying in Parks and Recreation Costar Aziz Ansari's Apartment
"You're squatting in Aziz's house!" joked guest host Rob Lowe to Adam Scott on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Adam Scott is "squatting" in former costar Aziz Ansari's apartment.
While appearing virtually on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Scott, 48, caught up with his former Parks and Recreation costar Rob Lowe, who guest-hosted the talk show. Scott revealed that he is currently staying in the New York City apartment of Ansari, 38, another alum from the NBC comedy, which ended in 2015.
"I miss you too, bud," Scott told Lowe, 57. "I'm doing great. I'm actually in New York working on a show and I'm staying in Aziz's place."
"You're kidding," said Lowe. "You and Aziz Ansari are roommates?"
Responded Scott, "Sadly no. He's off doing something else, and I've been subletting his place. As well as I think we'd get along as roommates, I am here by myself." Lowe then joked, "You're squatting. You're squatting in Aziz's house." Scott then nodded and said, "That is true."
Lowe and Scott also talked about the chemistry between the cast of Parks and Recreation, with Lowe saying you "can't fake the kinds of relationships" they all shared.
The series, which premiered in 2009, also starred Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones and Retta.
Speaking with Vanity Fair in 2015 about the end of the show, Scott said the cast went "out of their way" to make him feel "part of the family there" after he joined the show in season 2.
He admitted that he was "nervous" to come into the series at first, but costar Poehler particularly "more than put me at ease and is such a generous performer."