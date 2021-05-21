Adam Scott Reveals He's Currently Staying in Parks and Recreation Costar Aziz Ansari's Apartment

"You're squatting in Aziz's house!" joked guest host Rob Lowe to Adam Scott on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Adam Scott is "squatting" in former costar Aziz Ansari's apartment.

While appearing virtually on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Scott, 48, caught up with his former Parks and Recreation costar Rob Lowe, who guest-hosted the talk show. Scott revealed that he is currently staying in the New York City apartment of Ansari, 38, another alum from the NBC comedy, which ended in 2015.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I miss you too, bud," Scott told Lowe, 57. "I'm doing great. I'm actually in New York working on a show and I'm staying in Aziz's place."

"You're kidding," said Lowe. "You and Aziz Ansari are roommates?"

Responded Scott, "Sadly no. He's off doing something else, and I've been subletting his place. As well as I think we'd get along as roommates, I am here by myself." Lowe then joked, "You're squatting. You're squatting in Aziz's house." Scott then nodded and said, "That is true."

Adam Scott Reveals His Staying in Former Park and Rec co-star Aziz Ansari’s Apartment; Robe Lowe guest hosts ELLEN Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Adam Scott Reveals His Staying in Former Park and Rec co-star Aziz Ansari’s Apartment; Robe Lowe guest hosts ELLEN Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Lowe and Scott also talked about the chemistry between the cast of Parks and Recreation, with Lowe saying you "can't fake the kinds of relationships" they all shared.

The series, which premiered in 2009, also starred Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones and Retta.

Speaking with Vanity Fair in 2015 about the end of the show, Scott said the cast went "out of their way" to make him feel "part of the family there" after he joined the show in season 2.