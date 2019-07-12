Adam Scott Accidentally Shot Snot Out of Nose While Filming Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty

It’s snot his fault!

Adam Scott has worked with some of the industry’s biggest names, from the likes of Jennifer Lopez to Amy Poehler. In fact, in Big Little Lies alone, the 46-year-old shares the screen with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, who plays his wife on the hit HBO series.

Scott appeared on Conan O’Brien’s late night show this week and was asked about what it’s like collaborating with such famous actors, with the former Parks and Recreation star admitting that he still gets self-conscious when surrounded by his A-list costars.

“It’s hard because everyone in the cast is so incredibly famous and talented, it’s crazy … One time, Reese Witherspoon and I were shooting a scene, it was the last scene we had together in season 2 and it was a scene in a therapist’s office. In between takes she said something funny,” Scott recounted on Conan Wednesday.

That’s when Scott says what started as laughter in response to Witherspoon’s joke turned embarrassing, as snot flew out of his nose.

“A string of snot, like, came out, and wrapped around my nose. And I just excused myself, went and found the makeup person, got a Kleenex and wiped it off,” he added.

Scott told O’Brien that he debated bringing up the incident to his costar. “I thought, ‘Should I reference what just happened to Reese? Should I make a joke about it or just apologize for the disgusting thing that just happened?’ And I didn’t,” Scott said.

Even after filming for the season ended, he still contemplated calling or texting Witherspoon, 43, to make light of the admittedly gross situation and lessen the embarrassment. But Scott said he didn’t do that, either.

O’Brien did not mince words when telling his guest that the time to broach the snot subject had long passed, and offered the only solution for Scott to save face.

“Let me tell you as a friend, that no, too much time has gone by now. The only thing you can do now is maybe on your death-bed, summon Reese to your side and go, ‘The snot! The snot! I’m sorry,’ and then die and have that be the last words you ever spoke,” advised O’Brien.

Season Two of Big Little Lies continues Sunday night on HBO at 9:00 p.m.