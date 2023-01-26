Adam Scott Finally Gets Closure After Alleged Snub from Rider Strong on 'Boy Meets World' 29 Years Ago

"This has been tugging on me for 29 years," Scott told Pod Meets World hosts Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle on Monday's episode

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on January 26, 2023 09:53 AM
Adam Scott, Rider Strong
Adam Scott; Rider Strong. Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty; David Becker/Getty

Adam Scott is getting something off his chest.

On Monday's episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, the 49-year-old actor opened up about a moment he said happened on set nearly three decades ago that still haunts him to this day.

Scott, who played a recurring character on the show named Griff Hawkins, told hosts Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle that he was blown off by Strong, 43, after filming and he's never stopped thinking about it.

The Severance actor recalled that as filming wrapped on the season 2 finale, the cast and crew erupted into cheers. Scott went to give Strong a hug and high five, but said Strong pushed him away and gave him a look of, " 'Wait a second — who the f--- are you?' " Scott remembered.

Scott then said Strong, who played Shawn Hunter on the show, ran away from him. "Literally, this has been tugging on me for 29 years," Scott said.

Fishel, 41, and Friedle, 46, laughed at the admission while Strong said he had "no recollection" of the moment and wondered aloud, "Are you serious? Why would I do that?"

"That actually doesn't sound like me at all, 'cause I'm generally a hugger!" he added, to which Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence on the show, agreed, "He's such a hugger."

"He was a little kid, and I was this stranger grown up," Scott said of Strong. "Again, I had no idea what I was supposed [to do]. It seemed like we were all supposed to be joyous and hug each other. Oh God, it was horrifying."

Laughing, Scott seemed relieved Strong didn't remember the brush-off because "to some extent, that means it wasn't a traumatic experience."

Thought Strong didn't remember the incident, he apologized to Scott: "Like I said, that totally doesn't sound like me at all. I'm so sorry."

This isn't the first time Scott shared an embarrassing on-set experience. A few years ago, while visiting Conan O'Brien's since-canceled late night show, the Parks and Recreation alum shared another funny story that happened while filming the first season of Big Little Lies.

"One time, Reese Witherspoon and I were shooting a scene," Scott recalled. "It was the last scene we had together in season 2 and it was a scene in a therapist's office. In between takes she said something funny," Scott recounted on Conan.

That's when Scott said what started as laughter in response to Witherspoon's joke turned embarrassing, as snot flew out of his nose. "And I just excused myself, went and found the makeup person, got a Kleenex and wiped it off," he added.

O'Brien, 59, did not mince words when telling his guest that the time to broach the snot subject had long passed, and offered the only solution for Scott to save face with Witherspoon, 46.

"Let me tell you as a friend, that no, too much time has gone by now," he joked. "The only thing you can do now is maybe on your deathbed, summon Reese to your side and go, 'The snot! The snot! I'm sorry,' and then die and have that be the last words you ever spoke."

