Adam Sandler Tells Jennifer Aniston to Make a Friends Reboot: 'For God's Sake, Make a Movie'

Just like the rest of the world, Adam Sandler wants more Friends.

Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, longtime friends and costars in Netflix’s latest movie, Murder Mystery, recently sat down with PEOPLE Now — and of course, we had to ask about a possible reboot of the beloved sitcom.

“[The fans] are excited. They’re excited whether you say ‘no,’ ‘maybe,’ or ‘yes,’ so I felt like it was fun to mix it up,” Aniston said, referencing her latest comments hinting that a revival wasn’t out of the realm of possibility.

“Friends was a powerhouse,” chimed in Sandler, 52. “Everybody on Friends is excellent, everybody likes them. America, the world loves the cast. So for God’s sake, make a f—ing movie for everyone.”

“That was so mafia of you!” said Aniston, 50, with a laugh.

During an an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, Aniston said that if the opportunity arose, she would be game for a reboot.

“Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it,” she said. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure.”

“Anything could happen,” she added with a laugh.

But don’t hold your breath: She later clarified to Extra that nothing was actually in the works.

“I just felt like saying a different answer because the question will not stop coming,” she explained.

That said, she didn’t receive any pushback from her former costars — “No one got mad at me!” — which she called “a good sign.”

The show ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004 on NBC, and the cast has long maintained that a reboot is highly unlikely.

“It would be fun, but what would it be about?” star Lisa Kudrow told Today in 2017. “Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”

Murder Mystery is streaming now on Netflix.