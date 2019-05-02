Adam Sandler's Visit Back to Saturday Night Live Gets a Little Scary — Watch the Promo

This trip down memory lane takes a horrifying turn.

Adam Sandler is coming home to Studio 8H for the first time since leaving in 1995. This week, he’ll be once again hosting Saturday Night Live, and to prepare, the famous comedian took a look back at some of his past characters on the show in a new promo video for his return.

“Wow, look at this guy. So young,” Sandler says in the video, as he walks down the studio’s main hallway fondly looking at old photos from some of his most famous sketches featuring characters like “Cajun Man.”

But then, the photos take a rather unusual turn.

“Is that my backyard?” Sandler asks as he comes across a photo of himself barbecuing outdoors, after walking past strange paparazzi shots taken of him featured along the walls.

Right next to the photo from his backyard is an even more unsettling photo of Sandler inside his SUV.

“Uh, how did they get that picture?” he asks, visibly confused. “That’s my car…”

And they just keep getting creepier and creepier. Sandler then realizes that none of the odd, personal photos are from SNL, and wonders if his kids gave the show the invasive shots.

“What the hell?! Is that my house?” Sandler exclaims. “This is not a picture from outside, that is somebody in my bedroom taking my picture while I sleep.”

Finally, Kenan Thompson shows up, but instead of providing any consolation to a freaked out Sandler, he delivers an even more terrifying message.

“Adam,” Thompson says, staring blankly at the former SNL star. “You never really leave.”

A disturbing silence settles between the two, before Thompson drops the act, laughing, “Naw, I’m just kidding, man. Bring it in! Good to see you!”

The two comedians hug it out and just when you think everything has returned to normal, the camera returns to Thompson’s creepy demonic face.

Sandler returns to Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 4, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.