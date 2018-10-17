Adam Sandler Performs in the Subway, Brings His Dog on Stage in First Comedy Special Since 1996

Adam Sandler is returning to his roots.

A new trailer for Sandler’s first comedy special in over 20 years dropped Tuesday, showing the comedian effortlessly delivering punchlines as if no time has passed at all.

The special, titled 100% Fresh, was recorded during his comedy tour in a number of locations including Los Angeles, New Jersey, North Carolina and more.

But perhaps his most unique performance took place in a New York City subway station.

The trailer opens with Sandler carrying his pet bulldog out on stage with him.

“Daddy’s going to do some comedy,” he says.

Adam Sandler Netflix

The trailer also teases a few musical performances by the actor: a piano accompanist and three guitars lined up near the back of the stage can be seen in the clip.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Hold Hands While Filming Netflix Comedy in Italy

“I’m going to play guitar a little bit for you,” he says as he pulls the instrument over his head.

100% Fresh marks Sandler’s first comedy special since 1996’s What the Hell Happened to Me? though he’s put out a number of comedy and musical albums since.

100% Fresh premieres Oct. 23 on Netflix.