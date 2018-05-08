Dancing with the Stars‘ Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson have each other’s backs.

Along with their normal rehearsal schedule for the show, the Olympic figure skater and his pro dancing partner have to travel together from city to city each week since Rippon is currently on tour with Stars on Ice — and this is all while landing a perfect score of 10 from judge Bruno Tonioli during Monday night’s episode.

“We got a 10 and it was only week two,” Johnson, 24, says in a vlog for PEOPLE. “I cannot believe it. I don’t think that has ever happened in the history of week twos, so I am very happy.”

The pair’s quickstep to Aloe Blacc’s “Make Way” earned them rave reviews from the judges and a total score of 37/40. Rippon’s best friend and fellow competitor, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, was the only other contestant to receive a score of 10.

“It was crazy,” Rippon, 28, says. “I was stressing out about the quickstep but it was awesome. Mirai got a 10, we got a 10 and we got a 10 in the team dance.”

Looking forward to week three of the show, Rippon says they’re just “focused on putting together our best dances and having fun.”

“Our schedule has been crazy, everything’s been crazy, the dances have been crazy, but we just try to have fun every single time we go into the rehearsal studio and every single time we get on to the main stage,” he says. “We’ve been leaning on a few people.”

Though Rippon and Johnson say they’ve been leaning on each other “first and foremost” for support, there’s plenty of others in their corner.

“I think our boyfriends have helped the process of staying sane throughout the whole thing,” says Johnson, who is dating DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, as Rippon adds, “I’ve been looking to Mirai because we’ve had the same crazy schedule but more than anything, I think we’ve been leaning on each other to try to get this whole process and enjoy it.”

Along with Rippon and Nagasu, the four other contestants who advanced to the final six include Tonya Harding, softball pitcher Jennie Finch-Daigle, Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.