Adam Rippon 'Almost Had a Full Diarrhea Attack' While Filming Will & Grace

Adam Rippon didn’t know what to expect when he signed on to guest star on Will & Grace.

The Olympic figure skater, 28, opened up about his making his acting debut on the hit sitcom, saying he wasn’t expecting the fast pace of filming.

“The craziest for me is that the show is always growing as it is coming together and as we are getting closer to the show,” he told PEOPLE Now.

Rippon said that the script was constantly changing — even in the middle of filming!

“The whole script is very funny, and then when it goes in front of the live audience, some of the jokes land better than some of the other ones,” he says. “The ones that don’t land, they stop the taping, the writers all get together, they walk over to you and tell you your new line and you re-do the scene.”

And while Rippon was excited by his new lines, he was nervous about having to learn them so quickly.

“I almost had a full diarrhea attack,” he says. “They gave me an extra line and I was like ‘Oh!’ And then I was like, ‘I have to do it now?’ “

Along with Rippon, Matt Bomer stars in the episode as “a smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor” who is a love interest for Eric McCormack‘s Will. Minnie Driver, 48, will return to her role as Lorraine Finster, the nemesis of Megan Mullally‘s Karen.

David Schwimmer, Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler, Jon Cryer, and Mary McCormack will guest star in other episodes of season 2.

Will & Grace is a reboot of the hit sitcom that originally ran from 1998 to 2006. Season 2 premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.