Watch Adam Rippon Prank a Super Fan Who Has Been Hypnotized Not to Recognize HIm

Meeting your celebrity obsession isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be — especially when you’re hypnotized.

In the new Facebook Watch series Double Take, Adam Rippon meets his biggest fan. The giant twist? The fan has been hypnotized not to recognize the Olympian.

Double Take follows celebrity hypnotist Chris Jones as he hypnotizes unsuspecting superfans into not recognizing their celebrity idols before coming face-to-face with them.

In an exclusive look at Rippon’s episode, the ice-skater trash talks himself while pretending to direct the superfan, who is acting as a stand-in for Rippon, in a commercial for a sports drink.

Adam Rippon

“We want Adam to be a hero ’cause right now he’s just an athlete,” the Dancing with the Stars alum says totally straight-faced.

“He’s a hero now for a lot of people,” the fan responds, clearly unaware that he’s talking to the hero in question.

Rippon then encourages his participant to hold the drink, take a sip, and pose as “full Adam.” In response, the fan reclines, winks and flashes a toothy grin, prompting his “director” to ridicule him.

“Can we move on from this?” Rippon jokingly wines, unimpressed.

The series premiered on Sept. 5 on Facebook Watch and features other big names including Steve-O (of Jackass fame), Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s NeNe Leakes, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Pamela Anderson and more.