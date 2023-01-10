Adam Rich Was Writing a Series Before His Death 'Based on His Life' Experiences, Says Rep

Rich's publicist Danny Deraney of Deraney PR exclusively tells PEOPLE the late Eight Is Enough actor also "wanted to be known" for his writing

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 12:52 PM

Adam Rich had many passions in life that stretched far beyond his love for acting.

The former child star — who died Saturday at age 54 — continued to find acting gigs after playing Nicholas Bradford across 112 episodes of ABC's Eight Is Enough. He nabbed a role on Code Red as Danny Blake as well as multiple guest roles on series including Baywatch and CHiPs.

But making the transition from being a child star to an adult actor is no easy feat. His last on-screen credit was in a 2003 episode of Reel Comedy, and he mostly shied away from the spotlight ever since.

"When you're not working, this industry is brutal, especially as a child actor," Rich's publicist Danny Deraney of Deraney PR exclusively tells PEOPLE. "He did his Love Boats like every other kid in the '80s. They did their Love Boats and Fantasy Islands and Disney movies, or whatever the heck it is — and then all of a sudden, they just disappear for a while."

Though Rich "would do things from time to time," his publicist says he also "wanted to be known" for his writing. Rich even once told Deraney, "I wish people could see my writing."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L - R) "Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Ahead of his death, Rich was putting his writing skills to work to create something very special to him.

"He sent me, I think, a treatment that he was working on," says Deraney. "I think he wanted me to read it and just kind of look at it for grammatical errors and stuff in the hopes it would get sold."

The rep continues, "It was basically a series kind of based on his life story, in a way."

One of Rich's other passion was speaking out about mental health. Taking a quick glance at the late actor's Twitter page, he frequently raised awareness on the matter in order to help others who were also struggling.

"He was a warrior in trying to get his condition out there," says Deraney, who notes that his client battled a type of depression that was "medication-resistant."

Deraney emphasizes, "He was a warrior in trying to let people know it's okay to talk about this stuff. And I think he also liked knowing, too, how loved he was. I sometimes don't know if he really knew."

Related Articles
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L - R) "Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Adam Rich, Star of 'Eight Is Enough', Dead at 54
Grant Goodeve attends the premiere of "Twin Peaks" at Ace Hotel on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. , Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Adam Rich's' Eight Is Enough' Costar Grant Goodeve on How Time with the Young Star Inspired Him to Have Kids
Willie Aames; Adam Rich
Willie Aames Says 'I'm Gutted' After 'Eight Is Enough' Costar Adam Rich's Death: 'My Only Little Brother'
Celeb Deaths 2023
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
Jim Belushi Begged Chris Farley to End Drug Use After Seeing Brother John Overdose: 'Please Stop'
Jim Belushi Begged Chris Farley to End Drug Use After Seeing Brother John Overdose: 'You've Got to Stop'
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
Everything to Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 3
The Walking Dead Former Steelers receiver Hines Ward spends a day on the set of AMC's The Walking Dead as a zombie. - Walker (Hines Ward) - The Walking Dead_Season 3, Episode 9_"The Suicide King" - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Stars You Forgot Were on 'The Walking Dead'
DANNY PINTAURO rollout
Danny Pintauro of 'Who's the Boss?' Returns to Acting After Tabloid Outing, Addiction and Rejection 'Trauma'
Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode
Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode
MANIFEST SEASON 04. Ty Doran as Cal Stone in Manifest Season 04.
Everything to Know About 'Manifest' Newcomer Ty Doran
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 30: Actor Leslie Jordan performs at the 15th Annual Awards and Benefit Luncheon for Friendly House on October 30, 2004 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Friendly House is one of the nation's first residential treatment homes for women recovering from alcohol and substance abuse. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan Sings Poignant Hymn on Instagram One Day Before His Death: 'Love' and 'Light'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Jason David Frank arrives at Funimation Films' Premiere of "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Jason David Frank, Original 'Power Rangers' Star, Dead at 49: 'A Wonderful Human Being'
a christmas story
See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now
UNDER WRAPS, (front, from left): Adam Wylie, Mario Yedidia, Clara Bryant, (back): Bill Fagerbakke, 1997. © Hallmark Entertainment / Courtesy: Everett Collection
The Cast of Under Wraps: Where Are They Now?
Amy Yasbeck acting again at 60 after John Ritter's death. Credit: Rochelle Brodin
Amy Yasbeck Is Not Ready to Date 19 Years After Husband John Ritter's Death: 'I'd Miss Him More'
Mrs. Fletcher Jackson White
Everything to Know About 'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White