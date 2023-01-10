Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous' Despite 'Eight Is Enough' Success: He 'Loved the Craft of Acting'

"He just loved doing what he did, and he was really proud of that," Adam Rich's publicist, Danny Deraney of Deraney PR, exclusively tells PEOPLE

Published on January 10, 2023 04:15 PM

Adam Rich instantly became a household name through his starring role on ABC's Eight Is Enough, but achieving fame wasn't necessarily a goal of his.

"Adam really had no ego. He didn't care about being famous," Rich's publicist, Danny Deraney of Deraney PR, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "He really loved the craft of acting. He loved to write. Being famous was not even, I think, an item that he cared about. He just loved doing what he did, and he was really proud of that."

Deraney says Rich was "always a joy" to be around as well.

"He was always someone who would put other people ahead of himself and ahead of his own needs. That's just the way he was. He was really one of the good guys, despite the addictions he had from the past," he continues.

"He was sober. He fought really hard in overcoming and succeeding in some of those cases," he adds. "He still was just a super mensch, super guy, superhuman. He was always looking out for you, and he treated you like you were the famous person or you were the one who deserves the notoriety."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L - R) "Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty

From 1977 to 1981, Rich played Nicholas Bradford across 112 episodes of Eight Is Enough. He later reprised the part in the 1987 TV film Eight Is Enough: A Family Reunion. He also had roles on Code Red as well as guest-starred on shows like Baywatch and CHiPs.

His last credited role was in a 2003 episode of Reel Comedy. From that point on, he tended to veer away from the spotlight.

Rich died on Saturday in his Los Angeles home at age 54. His passing has sparked an influx of heartfelt reactions from stars and fans alike, remembering the legacy Rich left behind.

But Rich wasn't always aware of his level of notoriety, according to Deraney.

UNITED STATES - MARCH 30: EIGHT IS ENOUGH - Adam Rich Portrait - Season Two - 3/30/78, Adam Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children of a newspaper columnist., (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

"He was always surprised when people knew him. And I would tell him, I'm like, 'Adam, you were a big deal back then,'" he explains. "But it goes back to what I was saying. He didn't care about those things. Nothing. He didn't care."

"He always took pictures with people. He took pictures with fans," he continues. "He kind of had to know [how big he was], but I think he was still surprised and maybe because time went by, or whatever. But ... he was good to everybody."

Deraney adds: "I just hope he knows he was loved by so many people."

