The Maroon 5 singer – who turns 37 Friday – received a sweet birthday shout out from his fellow coaches

The Voice Coaches Wish Birthday Boy Adam Levine the 'Happiest' of Days

Adam Levine has a lot to celebrate on his birthday this year.

The Maroon 5 frontman – who turns 37 Friday – received a shout out from his Voice family with some birthday wishes in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Dearest Adam, happy, happy, happy birthday – happiest birthday,” Pharrell Williams says in the exclusive clip above. “You make me laugh – especially when you’re being serious – and you say things that none of us have the heart to say.”

He added, “It’s the way you say it, Adam. It’s the way you say it. I’m wishing you a super happy birthday and all the very best.”

But this year is particularly special, as it’s really all about the celebration of life. The singer will welcome a baby later this year with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo.

“Happy birthday, buddy,” says his frenemy on The Voice, Blake Shelton. “I’m gonna make it my personal mission this season for your birthday to give you a spanking on behalf of the United States of America. It’s gonna hurt.”

And Christina Aguilera – who returned to coach season 10 of the reality-competition show – also chimed in to wish Levine a special day as well.

“Happy birthday, Adam!” says Aguilera, blowing several kisses.

While Gwen Stefani will not be on the show as a coach this season, she definitely was not left out of the fun – and certainly not the birthday video –, as she will be returning as boyfriend Shelton’s advisor.

“Hi Adam, it’s Gwen. You’re such an amazing guy,” says Stefani. “Happy birthday. I’m so happy that I got to get to know you.”