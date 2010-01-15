Adam Lambert Says Idol Will Miss Simon Cowell

In an appearance taped for an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show set to air Tuesday, Adam Lambert spoke about the week’s big American Idol news — Simon Cowell‘s announcement that this season, which kicked off Tuesday, will be his last.

“The audience will definitely miss Simon,” Lambert, 27, says. “The contestants will miss out on, like, really honest criticism. Sometimes it can be a little personal, and I know other contestants took it to heart sometimes and got really stressed out about what he would say. But I think that that’s important to making you a better performer … You’ve got to hear the good and the bad.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.