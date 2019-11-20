Original Lizzie McGuire Star Adam Lamberg Is Returning as Gordo in Disney+ Reboot

Hey now, hey now — Gordo’s back!

Adam Lamberg is reprising his fan-favorite role as David “Gordo” Gordon in the upcoming Disney+ reboot of Lizzie McGuire, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Lamberg, 35, originated the role of Gordo, Lizzie’s (Hilary Duff) best friend on the series, which ran from 2001 to 2004. It followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings.

The upcoming reboot will follow Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial, working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator and navigating life in the Big Apple.

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” says Duff, star and executive producer of the reboot, in a statement. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

RELATED: Hilary Duff Reveals Lizzie McGuire May Have a ‘Thing’ with Crush Ethan Craft on New Revival

Image zoom Ali Goldstein/Disney Channel

Disney+ also dropped a video of the costars announcing the news on set.

“I’m so excited to be back, I’m so excited for you guys to come along on this journey with Lizzie,” Duff says. “Obviously, the show would not be the same without her family, so I’m so excited that Jake Thomas is back playing Matt, and Hallie Todd is back playing Jo, and Bobbie Carradine, who plays my dad Sam —”

“Wait, wait, wait,” Lamberg says, suddenly emerging into the frame. “The fam’s not complete without me! Gordo’s back.”

“Alright, now you can say it,” Duff teases, grinning.

“This is what dreams are made of,” Lamberg says.

Prior to Lamberg’s casting announcement, Duff, 32, did confirm that the two characters are not engaged in the reboot and explained that their platonic friendship is “what was so good” about the original Disney Channel series.

“It’s that one person that you’re like, ‘Was he the one? Is it ever going to be?'” she told Vulture in September. “You’re always kind of wondering. We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt.”

“I really hope he’s going to be involved,” she added. “We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it.”

As previously announced, also reprising their roles are Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas as mom Jo, dad Sam and brother Matt McGuire. The cast recently convened for the first time in 15 years for a read-through of the reboot’s first episode, and production on the series began earlier this month.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Shares Another Behind-the-Scenes Shot from Lizzie McGuire Reboot — ‘Somebody Wake Me’

Disney announced in August that it would be rebooting the series that launched Duff into stardom on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+. Original series creator Terri Minsky is returning as showrunner and executive producer.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the announcement, Duff said she felt like it was “the right time” for the show to come back, especially considering the stage of life Lizzie and the show’s loyal fans are in currently.

“The conversations have gone on for a couple of years and the timing just didn’t seem right and now Lizzie is turning 30,” she said. “For me, she was everybody’s best friend and she was there for us … entering your 30s is a really big deal.”

“I think it’s the right time to set back in and have her go along with you in your 30s and all the fun times, and all of the big monumental moments, and all of the challenges that you’re faced with,” she continued. “I just thought that there was an opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again.”

That said, Duff is certainly “a little intimidated” about reprising the beloved character.

“I’m like, ‘Where is she in there?’ ” she said. “She is in there, she is me. When I was 13, it was such a big part of me … I just have to tap into that and be very authentic to that.”

“Our lives are very different — she’s not a mother, I am already a mother — but I think that’s what’s exciting, to step into someone else’s world who is a little bit different than your own,” she continued. “But I can’t wait.”

A premiere date for the Lizzie McGuire reboot has not yet been announced. Click here to subscribe to Disney+ now, and start enjoying all of your favorite Disney movies and TV shows in one place.