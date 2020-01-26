Adam Driver's Kylo Ren Returns for Star Wars-Themed Undercover Boss Parody on Saturday Night Live

In a galaxy far, far, away… Adam Driver returned to Saturday Night Live to recreate his hilarious 2016 sketch.

The Star Wars actor, 36, hosted the NBC comedy series this weekend and reprised Driver’s villainous character Kylo Ren pretending to be an employee for Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now.

This time, Driver suited up as an entry-level intern named Randy, and again learned the hard truth of how people truly feel about Kylo Ren in Star Destroyer H17.

“I haven’t been the best boss lately,” Driver says in a confessional. “I’ve been a little distracted by some personal… drama.”

It doesn’t take long for many of his co-workers to get frustrated with his mishaps as an intern. At one point, “Randy” messes up a drink order for an admiral, and after Kylo is reprimanded, he kills the admiral in retaliation.

“Randy” continues to create bad blood on the Star Destroyer, specifically when he causes a printer to explode from his rage and also “aggresses” a fellow co-worker.

But “Randy” tries to do some good for one employee (Chloe Finneman) who vents to him that her dreams of becoming a fighter pilot cannot come true unless she gets approval from Kylo Ren himself.

“Randy” then gifts the girl a helmet with an approval note to make her dream come true. “Maybe one of these days you’ll be as good a pilot as Kylo Ren,” he says to her.

“Kylo Ren? No, I wanna fly like Luke Skywalker,” she responds.

Enraged at the mention of his arch-rival, “Randy” promptly murders the girl with his red lightsaber. “And now you’ll die like him too,” he says.

Image zoom NBC

At the end of his shift, “Randy” feels positive about how the day went.

“I made four new friends and only killed one of them,” he says. “I’d say that’s a pretty good start.”

As host, Driver also starred in the skit “Cheerleading Show,” a parody of Netflix’s hit new documentary series Cheer. He played the co-coach of the squad, who are all dealing with numerous injuries but expected to perform in the upcoming competition.

And during the show’s fiery opening — which parodied President Donald Trump‘s ongoing impeachment trial — Driver appeared in hell as Jeffrey Epstein alongside Jon Lovitz as Trump’s defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.

The episode also featured Halsey as the musical guest. She performed two songs, “You Should Be Sad” and “Finally//Beautiful Stranger,” from her new album Manic, which dropped last week.

NFL star J.J Watt is set to host next week’s SNL episode with Luke Combs as the musical guest. Then, the week after, RuPaul will make his hosting debut with music from Justin Bieber.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.