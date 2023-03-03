Adam Demos Says His Mother Was 'Covering Her Eyes' While Watching His Steamy 'Sex/Life' Scenes

Adam Demos is beyond proud of his show Sex/Life — even if his mother had a less-than-ideal viewing experience.

The 37-year-old actor exclusively tells PEOPLE that his mom can't always watch the heated affair scenes between his character Brad Simon and Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) on the hit Netflix series.

"She's the greatest of all time, and she's so proud. So beyond proud," Demos says of his mother Lindy. "And so she wants to watch everything I'm in, but it's like, half the time with this show, she still watches it, but her hands are covering her eyes. And then she's trying to block her ears."

"And it's not great viewing for Mom, but she'll still battle through just because she wants to support me," he adds. "But it's a tough one for her."

AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Demos' mother was likely covering her eyes more than once while watching the second season of Sex/Life, which dropped on Thursday and documents Brad and Billie entering uncharted waters in their relationship.

"I came to you six months ago with a ring. You said no, and now it's too late," Brad says in the season two trailer.

"I can't believe this is where we are," he adds.

Season 1 of the series, released in June 2021, followed stay-at-home wife and mom Billie, whose comfortable suburban life is interrupted by memories of her free-spirited pre-marital life and sexual experiences with ex-boyfriend Brad.

After becoming a mother and trading in her city life for the calmness of Connecticut, she begins to question if she was truly happy in her new phase of life with husband Cooper before beginning an affair with Brad.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger with Billie reconciling with Cooper, only to run back to Brad with the hope of rekindling their wild romance.

Courtesy of Netflix

Speaking about the success of the show thus far, Demos says he's hopeful that fans will continue to tune in so he can continue telling Brad's story across more seasons.

"I think we were really lucky," Demos says of season 1's success. "I hope they love [season 2] as much as what they did [for] the first one and more, because I'd love to play these characters for so much longer."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Sex/Life is now streaming on Netflix.