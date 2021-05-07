Radio Personality Adam Carolla and Wife Lynette Getting Divorced After Nearly 19 Years of Marriage

Radio personality Adam Carolla and his wife Lynette are going their separate ways after almost 19 years of marriage.

Carolla, 56, announced the news at the top of his podcast, The Adam Carolla Show, on Friday.

"We're going to start the show with some sad personal news: Lynette and I are getting divorced," he said. "It's not something that I wanted to get or to do, I'm a product of divorce, Lynette's a product of divorce… No one ever signs up to get divorced."

Carolla and Lynette wed in September 2002 after dating for about six years. They later welcomed twins Natalia and Santino "Sonny" Carolla, who turn 15 next month.

"We've been separated for a few months, it's hard," Carolla said on his podcast. "The kids come first, and they have."

"They're doing well, some say too well," he joked. "I wanted a little devastation, I did not get much devastation."

Adam and Lynette Carolla with their kids in 2015 Adam and Lynette Carolla with their kids in 2015

The comedian went on to describe some of the driving forces behind the split, noting that he and Lynette are "very different."

"It's been a difficult time," he said. "We've been together for 25 years, we're very different human beings, we have different sets of philosophies, that's for sure. It's not an event, it's not somebody was cheating, it's not chronic gambling or COVID, it's really just two people that were just that different and just had completely different processes and approaches to life and just couldn't meet in the middle somewhere."

He continued, "It's hard, it's a weird thing. Everyone gets divorced — or a lot of people get divorced … but it just never was in my cards. I guess I didn't have it as an option. My thing was like, whatever isn't working, we'll make it work. But ultimately, if you can't make it work then it's probably for the good, so I'm in a pretty good place."

Adam Carolla and his wife Lynette Carolla Credit: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Carolla said that his current relationship with Lynette is "okay," and that they have worked out a "nesting" schedule for their kids, meaning that the children stay in their home while the two parents rotate in and out.

"We're doing nesting now, so you stay at the house, the kids don't leave the house," he explained. "It's much better — when my parents got divorced, my dad just moved out and crashed on the sofa at my grandparents house."

Carolla, who co-hosted The Man Show with Jimmy Kimmel in the early 2000s, added that he was initially "embarrassed" to reveal his divorce publicly.

"My number one feeling is sort of shame, embarrassment," he said. "I think divorce feels like a failure."