Adam Brody Reveals Whether He and Wife Leighton Meester Will Watch the Gossip Girl Reboot

Adam Brody — the husband of former Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester — has weighed in on the upcoming reboot of the teen drama.

Brody, 41, told WSJ Magazine in a recent interview that he and Meester will most likely take a peek at the HBO Max Gossip Girl revival.

"I highly doubt we'll watch it front to back," the former O.C. star said. "I don't think we're the audience, but I'm sure we'll dip our toes in."

The reboot, premiering sometime next year, will begin eight years after the original "went dark," as a new generation of teens are introduced to the mysterious and all-seeing Gossip Girl website, according to the series' official summary.

Image zoom The original Gossip Girl cast | Credit: Kurt Iswarienko/The CW

Also in his WSJ interview, Brody opened up about how he and Meester are keeping their kids entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple shares daughter Arlo Day, 5, and a son.

"Go Fish was big for a while. We've stepped it up to Monopoly Junior. A little piano, a little karaoke," he said of their family entertainment of late. "[Our daughter] has flirted with wanting to learn to ride a bike without training wheels and then kind of backs away when it gets real. And then a lot of walks through the neighborhood."

Image zoom Leighton Meester and Adam Brody on Single Parents | Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC

"And a lot of role-playing, me in particular with my daughter," Brody continued. "The books we read change too, and that's fun. Other new hobbies? Honestly, we're just beach bums."

Indeed, the couple seems to enjoy hitting the beach. Earlier this month, Brody and Meester were spotted catching waves together during a surf session in Malibu, California.