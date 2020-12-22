Adam Brody Reveals Whether He and Wife Leighton Meester Will Watch the Gossip Girl Reboot
"I don't think we're the audience, but I'm sure we'll dip our toes in," the former O.C. star said
Adam Brody — the husband of former Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester — has weighed in on the upcoming reboot of the teen drama.
Brody, 41, told WSJ Magazine in a recent interview that he and Meester will most likely take a peek at the HBO Max Gossip Girl revival.
"I highly doubt we'll watch it front to back," the former O.C. star said. "I don't think we're the audience, but I'm sure we'll dip our toes in."
The reboot, premiering sometime next year, will begin eight years after the original "went dark," as a new generation of teens are introduced to the mysterious and all-seeing Gossip Girl website, according to the series' official summary.
Meester, 34, played mean girl Blair Waldorf in the original CW series, which also starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick. The reboot will feature a whole new cast of characters, plus returning star Kristen Bell, who is set to reprise her role as the drama's narrator.
Also in his WSJ interview, Brody opened up about how he and Meester are keeping their kids entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple shares daughter Arlo Day, 5, and a son.
"Go Fish was big for a while. We've stepped it up to Monopoly Junior. A little piano, a little karaoke," he said of their family entertainment of late. "[Our daughter] has flirted with wanting to learn to ride a bike without training wheels and then kind of backs away when it gets real. And then a lot of walks through the neighborhood."
"And a lot of role-playing, me in particular with my daughter," Brody continued. "The books we read change too, and that's fun. Other new hobbies? Honestly, we're just beach bums."
Indeed, the couple seems to enjoy hitting the beach. Earlier this month, Brody and Meester were spotted catching waves together during a surf session in Malibu, California.
"A big part of our quarantine life is that my wife and I have been surfing our brains out," the actor told the magazine. "My wife will come down with our son half an hour, 45 minutes after I'm up and join the party and we will check the surf on our phones. I've been off and on a lifetime surfer. My wife's relatively new to it but is very dedicated. She is going surfing right now."