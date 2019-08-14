Seth and Summer Forever! Rachel Bilson Runs into Former O.C. Costar Adam Brody at the Airport

Welcome back to the O.C.

On Tuesday, Rachel Bilson posted a photo with her former O.C. costar Adam Brody on her Instagram after the two ran into one another at the airport.

The duo snapped a quick shot, with Bilson, 37, sticking out her tongue and Brody, 39, giving a slight smile.

“Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome,” Bilson captioned the photo.

The Fox drama, which aired from 2003 to 2007, followed the lives of wealthy Orange County families including Bilson and Brody’s respective characters, Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen. The onscreen couple was a fan favorite throughout the show’s four seasons.

Bilson and Brody were an on-screen and off-screen couple before they split in 2006. Bilson now has a 4-year-old daughter, Briar Rose, with ex Hayden Christensen, and Brody is married to Leighton Meester, with whom he shares a 4-year-old daughter, Arlo Day.

Bilson’s Instagram had fans excited about seeing the onetime TV couple together again, with some hoping that the picture could mean a revival of the beloved series.

“Incredible. I feel an OC reunion coming on,” one user wrote.

“Well this just made my night,” added another with a heart emoji.

While a reboot of the show is not currently in the works, Bilson did share with E! News in 2017 that she would be open to reviving her character.

“I’m always open to things,” Bilson said. “I don’t know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don’t know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again.”