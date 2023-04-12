Adam Brody Opens Up About Being 'Smitten Instantly' with Leighton Meester — Even Though She Was 'Elusive'

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star gushed about the moment he first met his wife, Leighton Meester, on the latest episode of the Stitcher Studios podcast Podcrushed

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 06:35 PM
Adam Brody, Leighton Meester
Adam Brody (left) and Leighton Meester. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Adam Brody was head over heels for Leighton Meester since the moment they first met.

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star, 43, gushed about his wife, 37, on the latest episode of the Stitcher Studious podcast Podcrushed while detailing how their relationship began.

"I think the first time I saw her is when I met her at Canters, the Deli in Los Angeles," recalled Brody while speaking with hosts Penn Badgley, Sophie Ansari, and Nava Kavelin.

According to the actor, Meester was at the eatery with CW producer Josh Schwartz and Gossip Girl cast members.

"That's when I saw her, and, yeah, I was smitten instantly. And I was, you know, smitten for a long time. I didn't get to know her for many years after, even though we even worked together briefly," confessed The O.C. alum. "She's so lovely, and she's so sweet."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Noam Galai/Getty

While he was interested in Meester, Brody explained that she approached their relationship quite differently.

"She's so nice. She's so good. And yet, and this is to her credit, she remained elusive to me for so long, you know, and aloof," he recalled. "I couldn't get a total read because even though she professes to have been interested in me and all those things, not only did she not pursue that, I mean, she was perfectly willing to let that never happen."

He continued to joke that she was "perfectly willing to let that message in the bottle return to sea at several points."

Brody also recalled the excuse his now-wife gave him at the time to keep him on his toes. "She says, 'Oh, it's because I knew if we did, it would be a thing,' you know, or like it's too powerful," he shared.

Brody and Meester first worked together during the filming of 2011's The Oranges and made their first public outing as a couple on June 26, 2013, at the premiere of his film, Some Girl(s).

After marrying in 2014, the couple became parents to 7-year-daughter Arlo Day and welcomed a son in 2020.

In October 2020, Brody opened up to PEOPLE about being a father, shortly after the arrival of the couple's second child together.

"It's been pretty magical," Brody said. "It's such a crazy time for everyone and we're so, so, so fortunate that we have some of the security we do and have the flexibility with our jobs we do. We talk about it all the time and we're just ridiculously fortunate and lucky."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meester has also previously discussed Brody's role as a father to their two kids telling Access Hollywood in 2022, "I get the joy and the pleasure of watching him become a father. He's everything that I imagined he would be as a father when we [first] decided to have kids. It is really amazing he has become that and [is] becoming every day more so."

She also spoke to his strengths as a girl dad. "He has a real understanding... and kindness to me in all the ways that I feel so empowered in my femininity. I see him connecting with our daughter in that way. I think it's innate for him," Meester added.

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Being the 'Villain' During Arguments: 'Neither of Us Needs to Be the Hero'
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa on the First Time Mark Consuelos Said 'I Love You': 'It Was a Scene out of 'Melrose Place' '
Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga Denies 'Baseless' Rumor She Cheated on Husband Joe Gorga
sarah paulson, pedro pascal
Sarah Paulson Supported Pedro Pascal in Their Early Acting Days 'So He'd Have Money to Feed Himself'
Airris and DeVon Franklin from Married at First Sight
'MAFS' Expert DeVon Franklin Urges Airris to Stop Using Lack of Attraction as 'Excuse' in Marriage to Jasmine
Rachel Brosnahan arrives for Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5 Premiere
Rachel Brosnahan Reveals the 'Hardest Thing' About Moving on from 'Mrs. Maisel' (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Marriage, Kids and Co-Hosting 'Live' : 'It's Going to Be Off the Rails!'
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix Was 'in Denial' About Split, Told Him: 'I'm Not Letting You Leave Me'
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global); British actress Millie Bobby Brown wearing Louis Vuitton arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2' held at The Paris Theater in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Taylor Swift Officially Approves of Millie Bobby Brown Quoting 'Lover' in Her Engagement Announcement
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Mauricio Umansky (L) and Kyle Richards attend Paramount Network launch party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Paramount Network)
Mauricio Umansky Shuts Down Rumors He's Cheating on or Divorcing Kyle Richards: 'So Dumb'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Sandoval Says 'I Still Love Ariana' Despite Affair with Raquel Leviss That Ended 9-Year Relationship
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
All About the 'Stranger Things' Cast and Their Real-Life Partners
tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Supportive' as Tristan Thompson Returns to L.A. — but She Has Lingering 'Concerns'
Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Met Chase Sui Wonders' Family as Source Says They're 'Seeing Where It Goes'
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Watch Sylvester Stallone Cuddle a Puppy and Catch Up with Al Pacino in 'The Family Stallone' Trailer
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - Love is in the air for Phoebe Dynevor! The "Bridgerton" star has confirmed her new romance with Cameron Fuller, and they looked absolutely smitten with each other during their recent outing in Notting Hill, London. They even made a stop at the trendy organic food store, Planet Organic, where they were joined by Fuller's father, Brad Fuller. Pictured: Phoebe Dynevor, Cameron Fuller BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller Stroll Hand-in-Hand in London Outing