Adam Brody Says He and Leighton Meester Got Married 'Very Fast' — It Was an 'Easy' Decision

The O.C. alum also shares how he still carries Seth Cohen with him 16 years later and the backstory on his beloved Gilmore Girls character Dave Rygalski

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 9, 2023 06:01 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty

Adam Brody's real-life love story has parallels to one of his most famous roles

While talking to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Wednesday, The O.C. actor said that marrying wife Leighton Meester, 36, was "an easy decision."

"My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating," shared Brody, 43. "That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us."

"I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. It always seemed, you know, like a route I would go eventually," he added. "I was excited ... when it came together, when I met the right person."

When asked if his own perspective is similar to that of his character Seth Cohen, who married Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson) in the season 4 finale of the show, Brody said he does see some common ground between himself and Cohen.

"I think with the character of Seth, you know, it's easy to tap into that mindset," he noted. "And also, you know, there's other qualities, too, I think — not just in terms of pure commitment and a relationship, but in terms of aging."

"Certain things remind me of Seth Cohen," Brody continued. "I did a crime drama called StartUp, it's very adult and yet there were dynamics in it which reminded me of Seth Cohen — and, I guess just some of that is because he reminds me of me, you know?"

He acknowledged, "There's a lot of overlap."

Brody additionally was asked if he'd had any idea that another one of his famous characters, Gilmore Girls' musician Dave Rygalski, would turn out to be such a fan favorite.

"No, certainly not," admitted Brody.

Dave's popularity in the fandom has to be sweet validation for several folks behind the scenes at the series.

"I knew he was based on a real person — based on a real couple who worked on the show ... one of the producers on the show," Brody revealed about Dave.

"I forget if his counterpart, his wife also worked on the show or not, but [the storyline] was kind of doing their love story."

Brody sealed the deal on his own love story with Meester when they married in 2014. The couple first met in 2010 filming The Oranges. Today they share 7-year-old daughter Arlo Day and a son they welcomed in 2020.

