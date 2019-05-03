Adam Brody Stars as Wife Leighton Meester's Deadbeat Ex-Boyfriend on Her Show Single Parents  

Fans of The O.C. and Gossip Girl might want to sit down for this one.

Adam Brody guest-stars on his wife Leighton Meester‘s ABC show, Single Parents — and PEOPLE have an exclusive look at their onscreen reunion.

Brody, 39, stars as Derek, the musician who loved and left Angie (Meester) years ago. After years of stewing, Will (Taran Killam) convinces her to track him down and say her piece — and it doesn’t exactly go well.

In the clip, Will gets into a fight with Derek, who works at a fast-food restaurant.

“Look who came out to play,” says Will as he approaches Derek after the musician messed up his order.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but I don’t want any trouble, and again, the more we talk the more I feel like we can really use track six, especially the drum solo,” Derek says, pointing to his mixtape. “I really am sorry about the ketchup.”

But it quickly becomes clear that Will isn’t actually upset about his ketchup-less fries.

“But you made the fries! And when you make the fries you have a responsibility to provide ketchup. You don’t walk away leaving the fry in the world letting the salt do all the work,” he says as Angie hides in the car. “It’s too late, Derek! Because here’s the thing — the fry’s amazing, because salt, she’s incredible. She’s so strong, and she’s so brave and the fry, even without any help from the ketchup, managed to turn out awesome.”

When Derek doesn’t seem to catch on, things between the two turn physical.

Brody’s character appears in the season 1 finale.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Of course, the coup;e famously played two beloved TV characters, Gossip Girl‘s Blair Waldorf and The O.C.‘s Seth Cohen, and tied the knot in 2014.

This isn’t their first time teaming up for the same project. They’ve already starred in two rom coms together: The Oranges in 2011 and Life Partners in 2014.

Single Parents premiered on ABC last fall and follows a group of adults navigating single parenthood with their young kids.

Speaking to Glamour in September, Meester, who shares 3-year-old daughter Arlo Day with Brody, said she still finds way to relate to her character even though she’s not a single mom herself.

“Nobody can tell you what parenthood is going to be like,” she said. “You think you know, and then it’s just so hard. I feel so, so lucky that I have help and a husband. I feel stable, but there are so many people who don’t have that. In a really tender way, Single Parents explores how parenting is an emotional roller coaster.”

Single Parents airs Wednesdays (9:30 p.m. ET) on ABC.