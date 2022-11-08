Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Make Red Carpet Appearance at 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Premiere

Adam Brody had a date night out with wife Leighton Meester.

On Monday, The O.C. alum and former Gossip Girl star made an appearance on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Fleishman Is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall.

Posing next to each other, the pair celebrated the release of Brody's new FX series, a TV adaptation of a 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner.

Noam Galai/Getty

For the outing, Meester, 36, wore a dark brown velvet dress with floral designs. She completed her simple yet chic ensemble with a pair of gold heels. Brody, 42, complemented his wife's look by sporting an emerald green suit with a black tie and splattered button-up shirt, finishing off his look with black shoes.

In the show — which tells the story of a Manhattan couple going through a bitter divorce — Brody plays the role of Seth, the best friend of the main character Toby Fleishman (played by Jesse Eisenberg).

Brody and Meester, who wed in 2014, share 7-year-old daughter Arlo Day and a son whom they welcomed in 2020.

While speaking to Access Hollywood earlier this year, the Weekend Away actress discussed Brody's role as a father to their two kids.

"I get the joy and the pleasure of watching him become a father," Meester said at the time. "He's everything that I imagined he would be as a father when we [first] decided to have kids. It is really amazing he has become that and [is] becoming every day more so."

She also spoke to his strengths as a girl dad.

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Brody Tells Rachel Bilson "We Were Sparring So Well Together" on 'The OC'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He has a real understanding...and kindness to me in all the ways that I feel so empowered in my femininity. I see him connecting with our daughter in that way. I think it's innate for him," Meester added.

In October 2020, Brody opened up to PEOPLE about being a father, shortly after the arrival of the couple's second child together.

"It's been pretty magical," Brody said. "It's such a crazy time for everyone and we're so, so, so fortunate that we have some of the security we do and have the flexibility with our jobs we do. We talk about it all the time and we're just ridiculously fortunate and lucky."