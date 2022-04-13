The Crown Is Casting a Kate Middleton Lookalike! 10 Actresses We Think Could Play the Role

The Crown is looking for an actress to play Prince William's future wife on season 6 of the show — we've chosen some actresses we think would be perfect for the royal role of Kate Middleton

By Andrea Wurzburger April 13, 2022 11:29 AM

Annasophia Robb

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

With a little bit of brown hair dye, we think that the Dr. Death actress would make for the perfect, college-aged Duchess of Cambridge as The Crown season 6 explores the early 2000s, which is when Prince William met Kate Middleton during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. 

Kaya Scodelario

Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

We think that the British actress, who you might recognize from Spinning Out or Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is the spitting image of Kate Middleton. 

Allison Williams

Credit: John Shearer/Invision/AP

You can't deny the similarities between Allison Williams and the Duchess of Cambridge! In fact, the former Girls star was told that she looked like the royal so much that she played her in this Funny or Die sketch

Tuppence Middleton

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

She's got the last name already (though there's no relation to the royal) so Tuppence Middleton is halfway there! You may recognize her from Our House or Sense8. 

Emilia Jones

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The English actress — who you might recognize as the star of the Academy Award-winning film CODA — could totally pull off playing college-age Kate Middleton! 

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The English actress, who was raised in London, has been busy lately starring in everything from Normal People to Fresh to Where the Crawdads Sing, but we bet she'd clear her schedule should Netflix come a-calling! 

Lily Collins

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Emily in Paris? How about Lily in London? I mean, Netflix already knows where to find her! 

Ella Purnell

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The 25-year-old English actress recently played a teenager in Yellowjackets, so playing Kate Middleton during her years at the University of St. Andrews wouldn't be too much of a stretch! 

Maude Apatow

The Euphoria star — and daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann — is making a name for herself in Hollywood. Could she make the leap across the pond and play royalty next? 

Jessica Brown Findlay

Credit: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jessica Brown Findlay knows a thing or two about period dramas (though season six of The Crown will reportedly cover the late '90s and early 2000s) having starred as Lady Sybil in Downton Abbey. 

By Andrea Wurzburger