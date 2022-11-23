Actress Who Voices Bluey's Mom 'Excited' About Upcoming Season 3 Episodes: 'Some of My Favorites!'

Melanie Zanetti dishes to PEOPLE on what's next for Bluey — including a very special Thanksgiving honor

Published on November 23, 2022
Bluey Live
Bluey's Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack. Photo: Matt Bishop/MSG Entertainment

Melanie Zanetti has a lot to be thankful for this year.

Yes, she's Australian, but the actress who voices Chilli Heeler, the unflappable mum to pups Bluey and Bingo on the beloved kids' show Bluey, is in the U.S. this turkey day for some exciting celebrations around her show.

On Saturday, she joined the man she calls her "dog husband," David McCormack, for the premiere of Bluey's Big Play at N.Y.C.'s Madson Square Garden.

"It was the first time we met," the 37-year-old tells PEOPLE of seeing McCormack, who voices Bandit, in person despite their lengthy working relationship. "It was really great. We were watching the play sitting next to each other, and Dave was like, 'I can't get my head around it: I see the character and it's your voice, but you're sitting next to me!' "

The stars are sticking around the Big Apple to watch the Bluey balloon make its debut in Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The dog will stand 52-ft. tall and 51-ft. long, stretching 37 ft. — the width of seven N.Y.C. taxis. According to Macy's, the balloon was hand-painted by a team of artists who used a whopping 50 gallons of blue paint to perfect it.

"I love how much America has embraced this little Aussie show," Zanetti says of the series, now in its third season on Disney+. "A lot of dads have told me it's taught them how to play with their kids, or taught them to be a better parent. Others have said it's helped them broach topics that can be a bit difficult because of the way it's been investigated through Bluey. And I love that — it's a testament to our creator Joe Brumm, his vision, his writing, and his ability to tap into that very specific time of life with all of its beauty and absurdity and hilarity."

Bluey
Courtesy Disney+

Zanetti says there is more of season 3 to come, and "I think some of my favorite stuff is in there," she adds. "I'm really excited."

And just like those who watch the show, Zanetti finds herself moved by the scripts. "I remember when I first read season 2's 'Sleepytime.' I recorded it and I saw it and I wept like a baby," she recalls. "Often when I get the scripts I'll both laugh and cry!"

She credits the wonderful mix of emotions to the entire Bluey team.

"The beauty comes through in the work because everyone is so kind, and such great humans," she shares. "The show really brings that energy with it. It's very special."

