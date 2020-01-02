Actress Who Played Rachel’s Daughter on Friends Has Hilarious Response to Show’s 2020 Joke

Image zoom Noelle Sheldon Noelle Sheldon/Instagram

Could she be any more on time?

Just hours into the start of 2020, Noelle Sheldon — who played Ross and Rachel’s baby on Friends alongside her twin sister Cali — paid homage to a joke Chandler made in one episode about the then-futuristic date.

In the season 10 episode entitled “The One With the Cake,” Chandler and Monica, who were supposed to be on a romantic vacation, aren’t in the best of moods after missing the trip due to Emma’s first birthday.

While waiting for the festivities to start, Ross asks the not-so-happy couple to film a message for the birthday girl, which he’s recording for her to watch many years in the future, when she turns 18.

“Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”‘ Chandler begins, as Monica replies, “We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way – you may not recognize us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years.”

In her playful post, Noelle smiled while holding a Central Perk mug in her hand, which she photoshopped onto an image of the fictional cafe where the famous friends spent so much time together.

“Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!!” she wrote, adding on a serious note, “Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!”

“Finally,” her twin sister jokingly replied.

Shortly before Noelle’s post, the episode also got a shoutout from Netflix on Twitter.

“If you start S10E04 of Friends at 11:48 PM on December 31st, you’ll begin the year with Chandler saying, ‘Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?’ ” Netflix India wrote in a Tweet.

If you start S10E04 of Friends at 11:48 PM on December 31st, you'll begin the year with Chandler saying, "Hi, Emma. It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?" — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 29, 2019

However, on January 1, the beloved ’90s sitcom was taken down from Netflix — much to the disappointment of fans — where it’s resided since 2015.

Earlier this year, WarnerMedia announced that they acquired the rights to all 236 episodes of the iconic NBC show for their new streaming platform, HBO Max. However, the service doesn’t launch until May 2020.

Proving that her sister isn’t the only one who has fond memories of the series, several months ago, Cali shared an adorable throwback image from their days on set.

In the photo — which appeared to be taken during filming for “The One with the Cake” — Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow smile while posing with the young actress.

“The one where it all began….” Cali captioned the post.

Since their time on Friends, Noelle and Cali have continued to act, most recently appearing in Jordan Peele’s Us.

Additionally, Noelle and Cali starred in the TV series Life as well as the short films Winner, Agorable, Maxwell and Rougarou.