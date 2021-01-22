Mira Furlan, Babylon 5 and Lost Actress, Dead at 65

"We are all devastated by the news," said Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski

Mira Furlan, the actress best known for her roles as Danielle Rousseau on Lost and Delenn on Babylon 5, has died. She was 65.

The actress died Wednesday, Furlan's Twitter account announced the following day. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following the news of her death, Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski shared a lengthy tribute on Twitter, noting that he and those who worked on the series had "known for some time now that Mira's health was fading."

"Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer, and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of Babylon 5 and we are all devastated by the news," he wrote. "The cast members with whom she was especially close since the show's end will need room to process this moment, so please be gentle if they are unresponsive for a time. We have been down this road too often, and it only gets harder."

Before emigrating to the U.S. in 1991, Furlan was a well-known film and TV actress in the former Yugoslavia, according to Deadline. She also starred in the Oscar-nominated 1985 film When Father Was Away on Business.

Image zoom Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Image zoom Credit: Mario Perez/Walt Disney Television via Getty

A few years later, in 1993, Furlan landed her role as a Minbari ambassador on the sci-fi drama Babylon 5, which ran for five seasons.

In 2004, the actress joined ABC's hit series Lost as shipwrecked scientist Danielle Rousseau.

Furlan also had acting credits in several other series including Just Add Magic and Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

She continued to act over the past year, starring in the series Space Command and voicing characters in various video games.