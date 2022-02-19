Empire Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead After Going Missing for Days, LAPD Confirms

The actress was last seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday around 9 p.m. local time, according to friends and family

Actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead, less than three days after going missing. She was 43.

The Empire alum was discovered on Friday morning near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Pearlman's body was found inside a vehicle near the hiking trails, NBC News reports.

The L.A. County Coroner's Office later identified the body as the former General Hospital actress, per the LAPD. A cause of death has not been released.

Lindsey Pearlman Credit: Janna Giacoppo

On Thursday, Savannah Pearlman, Lindsey's cousin, said in a tweet that the Chicago Justice actress' phone was last pinged on Sunset Blvd. — just 1.5 miles from where her body was located near the intersection of Franklin Ave. and North Sierra Bonita Ave.

It is unclear if Lindsey was found in the dark silver 2015 Honda Fit that Savannah described as the actress' car.

"We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today," her rep, Michael Chiaverini, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve."

Lindsey Pearlman Credit: Youtube

Lindsey's husband, Vance Smith, also confirmed his wife's death on Instagram. "The police found Lindsey. She's gone," he wrote Friday afternoon, adding, "I'm broken."

In a tweet posted Saturday, Savannah said Lindsey's sister had requested she share the phone number for the National Suicide Hotline.

"Please know that you are never truly alone," she wrote on Twitter.

Lindsey appeared on various shows throughout her career, from The Ms. Pat Show on BET+ and Vicious on Urbanflix to American Housewife on ABC and Selena: The Series on Netflix, per IMDb.

Dynasty star Elaine Hendrix was among the stars that attempted to help locate Lindsey after she was reported missing. On Friday, the actress, 51, thanked "everyone who shared Lindsey's missing person report" in a tweet addressing her friend's death.

"I'm deeply saddened & stunned to share that she was found deceased," Hendrix wrote, before adding, "Pls send her friends & family love. 💔."

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini praised Lindsey's work on the soap opera in his own tweet. "Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy," he wrote on Friday. "Our hearts go out to her family and friends. #GH."

Former soap opera star Lynn Chen paid tribute to her friend Saturday morning on Twitter, alongside a photo of the animal-loving actress sitting on the ground while petting a dog and a cat.

"This is how I will remember Lindsey Pearlman. Effortlessly beautiful and talented. Hilarious. Compassionate. Unapologetic," wrote Chen, 45. "She lit up every room. She listened intently on stage and off. She so loved animals."

The actress added, "I am sorry to her family and all the communities who deeply adored her."

Ghost star Danielle Pinnock also mourned Lindsey's death in a tweet honoring the Chicago native and her journey to Hollywood. The 33-year-old star said she had talked to Lindsey two weeks ago.

"I met the most talented people ever in the Chi," Pinnock wrote on Saturday. She described Lindsey as "hilarious, goofy AF, stunning, and ridiculously gifted."

"It feels surreal that she is gone," Pinnock added.

Donations in honor of Lindsey can be made to Santé D'Or, a volunteer-driven animal rescue and adoption center serving the greater Los Angeles area, according to her family and rep.

Savannah said in a tweet on Friday that her cousin "was a fierce animal advocate."