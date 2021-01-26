Jeanette Maus, Actress and Acting Coach, Dead at 39 After Battle with Colon Cancer

Actress Jeanette Maus died on Sunday night after a battle with colon cancer, her fiancé confirmed. She was 39.

According to Deadline, her fiancé, Dusty Warren, shared the news in a heartbreaking post on Facebook.

"It is with a shattered-yet grateful-heart that I inform you that Jeanette Maus passed away late last night due to complications of cancer," Warren reportedly wrote on Facebook, Sunday. "I'm really sad, but I'm super proud of her. She fought so hard, with tremendous grace and optimism, inspiring myself and I'm sure many of you."

Maus was diagnosed with colon cancer in late April 2020, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Warren.

At the time, the actress was receiving treatment at City of Hope in Los Angeles, and was "making great progress in eliminating the tumors." She was undergoing a combination of chemotherapy and treatments using a machine called the Molecular Enhancer.

The machine, however, was an expensive added treatment, so the couple decided to ask for help with the online fundraiser.

"Anyone that knows Jeanette is aware of how amazing she is. Her outlook during these past six months has blown me away. With her history of Crohn's disease, she has already gone through so much, and our hope is that this machine can give her the long-term assistance she needs to resume making all of our days better and brighter," Warren wrote at the time.

Per Maus' Instagram page, she was not only an actress but also an acting and audition coach. She worked with John Rosenfeld Studios, a drama school in West Hollywood, which shared a touching tribute following the news of her death.

"Our hearts are broken today. As many of you now know, our beloved Jeanette Maus passed on to a better place last night at 11:11. The outpouring of support for Dusty and the expressions of grief for Jeanette are a testament to the both of them and the beautiful community that Jeanette and Dusty have helped create," a statement on Instagram read.

"Jeanette has been part of the JRS family for almost a decade and became part of the studio's DNA as a student, teacher, coach and friend," it continued. "Jeanette was truly an artist, and felt truly grateful to live as an artist. She had an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person, the best teacher, the best friend and the best actor she could be. The world lost a force of nature and we will be feeling that for a long time."