Jeanette Maus, Actress and Acting Coach, Dead at 39 After Battle with Colon Cancer
The Charm City Kings actress' fiancé confirmed the news in a post on Facebook
Actress Jeanette Maus died on Sunday night after a battle with colon cancer, her fiancé confirmed. She was 39.
According to Deadline, her fiancé, Dusty Warren, shared the news in a heartbreaking post on Facebook.
"It is with a shattered-yet grateful-heart that I inform you that Jeanette Maus passed away late last night due to complications of cancer," Warren reportedly wrote on Facebook, Sunday. "I'm really sad, but I'm super proud of her. She fought so hard, with tremendous grace and optimism, inspiring myself and I'm sure many of you."
Maus was diagnosed with colon cancer in late April 2020, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Warren.
At the time, the actress was receiving treatment at City of Hope in Los Angeles, and was "making great progress in eliminating the tumors." She was undergoing a combination of chemotherapy and treatments using a machine called the Molecular Enhancer.
The machine, however, was an expensive added treatment, so the couple decided to ask for help with the online fundraiser.
"Anyone that knows Jeanette is aware of how amazing she is. Her outlook during these past six months has blown me away. With her history of Crohn's disease, she has already gone through so much, and our hope is that this machine can give her the long-term assistance she needs to resume making all of our days better and brighter," Warren wrote at the time.
Per Maus' Instagram page, she was not only an actress but also an acting and audition coach. She worked with John Rosenfeld Studios, a drama school in West Hollywood, which shared a touching tribute following the news of her death.
"Our hearts are broken today. As many of you now know, our beloved Jeanette Maus passed on to a better place last night at 11:11. The outpouring of support for Dusty and the expressions of grief for Jeanette are a testament to the both of them and the beautiful community that Jeanette and Dusty have helped create," a statement on Instagram read.
"Jeanette has been part of the JRS family for almost a decade and became part of the studio's DNA as a student, teacher, coach and friend," it continued. "Jeanette was truly an artist, and felt truly grateful to live as an artist. She had an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person, the best teacher, the best friend and the best actor she could be. The world lost a force of nature and we will be feeling that for a long time."
"We are lucky to have known her, and she has touched all of us that knew her. The enormous pain I feel right now is soothed by the fact that I get to witness how much you saw her and appreciated her. Because it would have been a shame if you had missed it. We will make sure that we honor her and we will keep her in our hearts. And Dusty, we are here to hold you up. Jeanette, we love you now and forever."Maus' on-screen credits include 2020's Charm City Kings and the late Lynn Shelton's Your Sister's Sister. She also starred in and co-wrote My Effortless Brilliance and appeared in several short films, per her IMDb.