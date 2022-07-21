Ruth Buzzi's Husband Shares the Actress and Comedian Has Suffered a Series of 'Devastating Strokes'

Kent Perkins said the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress "wants you to know she is not in pain"

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Ruth Buzzi speaks during the 'The Best of Laugh-In' panel at the PBS portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on January 8, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Actress Ruth Buzzi is "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering several strokes, her husband Kent Perkins shared in a heartbreaking social media post.

On Tuesday, Perkins posted a photo of the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress celebrating her 85th birthday last year, smiling while holding a piece of pie.

"This photo was from nearly a year ago on Ruthie's birthday. She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated," Perkins wrote on the comedian's official Facebook page.

He added that she can "still speak and understand" and "still recognizes all her friends and loved ones. I am reading to her your wonderful comments and she smiles."

Perkins said that he is now "living with an attitude of gratitude for 43 years of marriage to my best friend, the greatest person I ever met, the one and only Ruth Buzzi."

"Her love for others knows no bounds, and she has spent a lifetime making people smile," he wrote.

Perkins then saluted his wife for "dealing with the situation bravely, and still with humor, believe it or not... and with the love of God in her heart and soul, she thanks you for being her friend. And for the love you've shown her continuously for the past six decades or more..."

Ruth Buzzi and Kent Perkins during Chopard Grand Opening In Beverly Hills at 328 N. Rodeo Drive at Chopard Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage) Credit: J. Vespa/WireImage

He ended with, "Whatever happens, please know you have always been loved right back in return."

Perkins' message comes after a sentimental message was shared on Buzzi's Twitter Monday, which read, "Thank you for your love and friendship for all these years."

Buzzi, who turns 86 on July 24, is well-known for her role as Gladys Ormphby in Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, which aired from 1967-1973, per IMDB. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 1973 and two Primetime Emmy nominations in 1969 and 1972.

