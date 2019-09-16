12 Lead Actors Who Won Emmys for Portraying Real People on the Small Screen

The star took home the 2018 Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for his stirring role as murderer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Ahead of the Emmys, Criss opened up about taking on the role, telling PEOPLE, “Human beings are so complex. We are capable of so many different emotions and the reasons behind those emotions. I’m not asking people to empathize or pardon anything that Andrew has done, but I do like people unconsciously figuring out how much they can relate to this person whether how little or how much.” He added: “It is my job to humanize him, but the hope is that we’re not glamorizing anything.”