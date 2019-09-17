12 Saturday Night Live Cast Members Who Were Let Go from the Show — and Why

Gillis was fired from the show ahead of the 2019 season before even appearing on television after a video of him using racial slurs resurfaced online.

An SNL spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of show creator Lorne Michaels, “After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL.”

The statement read, “We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”

Gillis said in a statement post-firing, “It feels ridiculous for comedians to be making serious public statements but here we are. I’m a comedian who was funny enough to get SNL. That can’t be taken away. Of course I wanted an opportunity to prove myself at SNL, but I understand it would be too much of a distraction. I respect the decision they made. I’m honestly grateful for the opportunity. I was always a Mad TV guy anyway.”