12 Actors Reveal What It's Like When Fans Absolutely Hate Their Character

Gilmore Girls fans had feelings about Ventimiglia’s character Jess, and they definitely let them be known.

In a chat with Jimmy Fallon, Ventimiglia recalled his “very first fan interaction,” and it wasn’t pretty.

“I was at the gym, I’m 24 years old, probably looked like I’m 17. Well, actually that worked out because Jess was 17, but I’m at the gym and this girl stops me. She goes, ‘Excuse me. Do you play Jess on Gilmore Girls?’ ”

After answering affirmatively, “She goes, ‘Oh my god. I f—ing hate you,’ ” he said. “And then … she didn’t even say, ‘Hey, good job.’ She just … she walks away! She was gone. She just wanted to say she hated me.”