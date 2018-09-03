Actors Defend Cosby Show Alum Geoffrey Owens After He's Photographed Working at Trader Joe’s

Stars want their followers to know that all hard work is honorable.

A number of celebrities and entertainment insiders jumped to Geoffrey Owens’ defense after the Daily Mail and Fox News reported that the Cosby Show alum now works at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey. A shopper had snapped pictures of him bagging groceries.

Owens played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992. He has since appeared on a number of shows, including Divorce, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Built to Last.

Cosby and Owens

The cast of The Cosby Show

Some people wrote about their own experiences finding work outside of the business. Terry Crews tweeted, “I swept floors AFTER the @NFL. If need be, I’d do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Others pointed to the insignificance of Owens’ job in light of Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault conviction. Writer Max Weiss wrote, “RT if you think Geoffrey Owens took a much more honorable path in his life than Bill Cosby.”

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation also supported Owens, tweeting, “This #LaborDay, we honor #geoffreyowens and ALL of the hard-working actors who work 1, 2, 3 day jobs in order to pay the bills, take care of their families & still work to entertain us. #ActorsWithDayJobs, share yours loud and proud! We’re here for you!

See more actors’ tweets below:

I swept floors AFTER the @NFL. If need be, I’d do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of. https://t.co/8mseCpaIqz — terrycrews (@terrycrews) September 2, 2018

I had been a working actor for years. Jobs stopped, as they do. I worked in retail. At a flower shop. I passed out flyers. It’s about the work. Work gives you pride and purpose. Your visibility as an actor never goes away. But the money sure does. #geoffreyowens pic.twitter.com/BBzZaBrGBx — Pamela Adlon (@pamelaadlon) September 2, 2018

This made me so sad that a supposed “News” source would shame a man for simply working a job. How dare they pass judgement on his situation. 😞 Weak @FoxNews. A photo of actor Geoffrey Owens bagging groceries sparked a conversation about classism https://t.co/NBOktX1okd — JD Scott (@MrJDScott) September 2, 2018

He’s working and there is pride in every job! Good for him! #geoffreyowens https://t.co/T2xG9VzECY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 31, 2018

So, 26 years after one TV job, this guy looks differently (shock) and is earning an honest living at a Trader Joe’s. The people taking his picture and passing judgment are trash. https://t.co/OUbOORk6jW — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 1, 2018

Again, why is this news? When I worked on “Thirtysomething” I was also summarizing depositions to pay my rent. Why are you trying to humiliate this honorable, hardworking actor? Shame on you! #geoffreyowens – many great blessings are coming your way! https://t.co/8tgvW3iixr — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 2, 2018

So Fox News shames a man for working at Trader Joe's because he was once on a hit TV show? Demonizing hard work while abetting grifters enriching themselves on tax dollars is a potent stew of hypocrisy and irony. Maybe we're unknowing extras in a revival of the Twilight Zone. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 3, 2018

Trader Joe’s offers: – Living wages with potential 7-10% raises annually

– Health, dental and vision coverage

– Paid time off

– Good corporate culture

– In-store discount Source: https://t.co/327cb2uPic How dare you shame ANYONE for working & making a living, actor or no. https://t.co/8DA5nl7eNf — 🤖.ashley.🎙 (@AshleyEsqueda) September 1, 2018

Delete this. The man is trying to put food on the table and you’re trying to humiliate him? https://t.co/Uo6ierGEeC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 31, 2018

I think the most telling thing about all those gross "Look at this actor who was on the Cosby Show working at Trader Joes!" stories about Geoffrey Owens is that a lot of people *reeeeeeally* overestimate how much actors make. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 1, 2018

If you’re trying to shame a cast member from The Cosby Show, I could think of an easier target https://t.co/OoicUyENAF — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) September 1, 2018

#NOSHAME in good, honest, hard work. He’s being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir! https://t.co/rQoNdnj6bd — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) September 2, 2018

This really pisses me off. I’m a fan of Geoffrey’s & when he’s right for something I always bring him in to read. He’s talented & I think age looks great on him!

Check out his IMDB page. He’s a working actor in NY. But guess what? Actors can’t make living wages like that anymore. https://t.co/a2sLSg68tS — Jen Euston Casting (@jeneuston) August 31, 2018

'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens spotted bagging groceries at NJ Trader Joe's – Fox News this is demeaning. There is nothing wrong with making money. We all need to pay the bills. We all have ups and downs. Lets not trash a man who is trying his hardest https://t.co/VutngSHJWe — Scott Isbell (@scottisbell_) August 31, 2018

In between One Tree Hill and Cougar Town I went back to work as a cocktail waitress. During the first season of Crazy Ex I sold Beauty Counter (don’t at me, I like MLMs). Work is work, no one job is better than another. https://t.co/BeElvFzYTI — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) September 1, 2018

Just a few day jobs I’ve had as an actor: Gym janitor, secretary, telemarketer, temp, envelope stuffer, usher, street sign holder, dresser, parade balloon seller, barmitzvah mannequin, audition accompanist, Christmas Tree…& GRATEFUL 4 all bcz they PAID MY GD RENT! #noshame https://t.co/JkKHYx9iAW — Donna Lynne Champlin (@DLChamplin) September 1, 2018

When I look at this picture of Geoffrey Owens, the only things that come to my mind are courage, humility and dedication. Very few artists, especially actors, can fully support themselves in their craft. Taking honest, hard work to offset those dry periods is honorable. pic.twitter.com/tql80NegJt — Aharon Rabinowitz (@ABAOProductions) September 2, 2018

In 2008, I left a job at KTTV voluntarily. Then the economy crashed & I couldn’t find steady work. I struggled. At one point I called my agent & told her I was going to apply at Target. I wasn’t ashamed. I needed to work. I had bills. And an honest days work is just that, honest. — Nischelle Turner (@nischelleturner) September 1, 2018