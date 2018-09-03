Actors Defend Cosby Show Alum Geoffrey Owens After He's Photographed Working at Trader Joe’s

Stars want their followers to know that all hard work is honorable.
A number of celebrities and entertainment insiders jumped to Geoffrey Owens’ defense after the Daily Mail and Fox News reported that the Cosby Show alum now works at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey. A shopper had snapped pictures of him bagging groceries.
Owens played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992. He has since appeared on a number of shows, including Divorce, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Built to Last.
Some people wrote about their own experiences finding work outside of the business. Terry Crews tweeted, “I swept floors AFTER the @NFL. If need be, I’d do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of.”
RELATED: Cosby Show Alum Lisa Bonet Says Her On-Screen Father Bill Cosby Had a ‘Sinister, Shadow Energy’
Others pointed to the insignificance of Owens’ job in light of Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault conviction. Writer Max Weiss wrote, “RT if you think Geoffrey Owens took a much more honorable path in his life than Bill Cosby.”
The SAG-AFTRA Foundation also supported Owens, tweeting, “This #LaborDay, we honor #geoffreyowens and ALL of the hard-working actors who work 1, 2, 3 day jobs in order to pay the bills, take care of their families & still work to entertain us. #ActorsWithDayJobs, share yours loud and proud! We’re here for you!
See more actors’ tweets below:
RELATED VIDEO: ‘That Was Bill Cosby Depravity 101’: Accuser Slams Actor’s Profane Outburst After Guilty Verdict