9-1-1 Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18: He Had 'a Bright Future'

Actor Tyler Sanders, who has nabbed guest star roles on shows like 9-1-1 Lone Star, has died. He was 18.

Sanders died at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to TMZ, who was the first to break the news. His agent issued a statement to Deadline regarding the tragedy.

"Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future," his agent Pedro Tapia said. "He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time."

The Los Angeles County's Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed on its website that Sanders' cause of death is currently "deferred," meaning "pending additional investigation."

PEOPLE has reached out to Sanders' rep for comment.

Sanders had been studying acting since he was 10. After landing his first credited role in 2015 on JLW Academy, he nabbed a series of guest star roles on shows like 9-1-1 Lone Star, The Rookie and Fear the Walking Dead.

Recently, he shared several photos from his time on the 9-1-1 Lone Star set — one of which included star Rob Lowe.

"Had a great time working on 9-1-1 Lone Star," he wrote in April. "If you didn't catch it live on Fox, episode 3.14 'impulse control' is out on Hulu now!"

Sanders also had a more prominent role on Just Add Magic: Mystery City. The Prime Video series is a follow-up to Just Add Magic, which aired for three seasons from 2015 to 2019. For his role as Leo on the series, the young actor earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in June 2021.

Ahead of his death, Sanders had been quite active on Instagram. In February, he celebrated his 18th birthday by posting a selfie and writing beside it, "I'm an adult! 🎉"