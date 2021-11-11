Actor Terrence J Shot at During an Attempted 'Follow-Home' Robbery in Los Angeles: Reports

The incident comes just two days after the LAPD issued a warning about "an increase in violent street robberies" in the area

Actor Terrence J was the victim of an attempted robbery in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the incident around 3 a.m. local time, when the former BET host (né Terrence Jenkins) pulled into the driveway of a Sherman Oaks home with another passenger, KTLA and Fox 11 reported.

The two victims noticed another vehicle blocking them in the driveway, from which four armed men exited and approached Jenkins' car. They ordered Jenkins and his passenger out of the vehicle, but the two were able to drive away, police told the news stations.

The suspects followed Jenkins, and at one point opened fire on his car. No injuries were reported, according to both KTLA and Fox 11.

The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed the attempted robbery to The Wrap, but did not confirm that Jenkins was one of the victims, the outlet reports.

Spokespeople for the LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. When reached by PEOPLE, a rep for Jenkins had no comment.

On Nov. 8, the LAPD released a community alert that warned residents about "an increase in violent street robberies."

According to police, there has been an ongoing trend of "follow-home robberies," where suspects will locate a victim somewhere in Los Angeles and follow them to their home or business to commit a robbery.

These incidents have occurred across Los Angeles and neighboring cities, police wrote.

The LAPD's warning came less than two weeks after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her family were the victims of a home invasion in Encino. The robbery occurred while she and her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were asleep and her husband was away in London, per the Daily Mail.

In an interview on Extra about the experience, Kemsley said she "was completely taken off guard" by the intruders.

"They were surprised to see me at home… When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, 'Who else is in the home?' " she continued. "There was someone else who said, 'Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,' and all I could think was, 'I have to save those babies.' "

"I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life," the media personality added.