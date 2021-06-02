Veteran TV Actor Robert Hogan Dead of Pneumonia Complications at 87

Robert Hogan appeared in over 100 primetime shows during his career, including Law & Order, The Wire, The Twilight Zone and M*A*S*H

Robert Hogan, the longtime television actor who appeared in hit shows including Law & Order and The Wire, has died. He was 87.

Hogan died of complications from pneumonia at his home in Maine on May 27, his family announced in The New York Times on Tuesday. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's back in 2013.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Born in Jamaica, Queens, Hogan's acting career began in the early 1960s and spanned six decades. He appeared in over 100 primetime shows and an abundance of daytime soap dramas based in both California and New York, per the Times.

Hogan's TV resume included roles in Hogan's Heroes, 77 Sunset Strip, I Dream of Jeannie, The Twilight Zone, Hawaii Five-O, M*A*S*H, Mork & Mindy, Knight Rider, Magnum, P.I., The Wire, Law & Order, General Hospital and One Life to Live. On the film side, he appeared in Operation Petticoat, FBI Code 98, Greenwich Village Story, and more.

EILEEN BRENNAN, ROBERT HOGAN Robert Hogan | Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

ROBERT HOGAN Robert Hogan | Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo

Hogan also enjoyed success in theater, earning the Outer Critics Circle Award in 1998 for his portrayal of attorney Clarence Darrow in Never the Sinner. He also appeared in Aaron Sorkin's original Broadway adaption of A Few Good Men.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to his family, Hogan was diagnosed with Vascular Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2013, the Times said. However, he was able to live beyond his expected years thanks to support from his wife of 38 years, novelist Mary Hogan, and organizations such as DOROT and the Alzheimer's Association.