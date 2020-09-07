Kojak and Knot's Landing Star Kevin Dobson Dies at 77 of 'Medical Complications'

The actor and army veteran is known for his roles on Kojak and Knot's Landing in the 1970s and '80s

Kevin Dobson has died. He was 77.

The actor, known for his roles on the 1970s series Kojak and the 1980s series Knot's Landing, died on Sunday from "medical complications," the United Veteran's Council of San Joaquin County, of which Dobson was former chairman, said in a Facebook post.

"The United Veterans Council regrets to inform you that our former Chairman and Army Veteran Kevin Dobson passed away this evening Sunday September 6th, 2020 due to medical complications," the statement said. "Our condolences to his family and May he Rest In Peace."

On Monday, the council shared another tribute to Dobson, including several photos from throughout his career.

Image zoom Kevin Dobson Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Army Veteran, Veterans Rights Activist, Film and Television Actor Kevin Dobson has passed away. He was 77 Years Old. Condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace..." the post said.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Monday that that Dobson suffered from an autoimmune deficiency.

While made famous by his roles in the 70s and 80s, Dobson was still acting — he was set to appear in the upcoming series 12 to Midnight, which is scheduled to debut in 2021.

He played Judge Devin Owens on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2006 to 2007, followed by a year on Days of Our Lives as Mickey Horton, and made appearances in the last several years on shows including Hawaii Five-0, CSI and House of Lies.

The army veteran has also appeared in several movies, including Midway, 1408, All Night Long and She's No Angel.

Before pursuing acting, the native New Yorker worked as a waiter and conductor on the Long Island Railroad, according to THR.