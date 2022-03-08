The costars took the stage to present the ACM Awards for song of the year and single of the year

Yellowstone Stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Share Their Excitement for Season 5 at ACM Awards

Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille reunited at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday.

The costars opened up to Entertainment Tonight about being excited to start production on season 5 of their hit show. "Yeah, we haven't shot, I think, in like 18 months now," Grimes shared on the red carpet. "So I really miss everyone. It's good to see her tonight, but we miss our crew and our little TV family, you know?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asbille added, "But we're really ready. It's about time."

Grimes, who was joined by his wife Bianca Rodriquez, posed on the red carpet in a gray jacket, jeans and brown boots while Asbille, 30, stepped out in a black maxi dress with cutouts.

The actor, 38, also took photos alongside Midland band members Mark Wystrach and Cameron Duddy before making his way inside Allegiant Stadium.

Grimes and Asbille took the stage at the award ceremony to present the trophies for song of the year and single of the year.

Luke Grimes Credit: Getty

"In addition to compelling stories and intense family drama, Yellowstone features great music on our soundtrack," Asbille said while giving the award for song of the year to "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer Lainey Wilson.

Grimes and Asbille's appearance at the ACMs comes as the popularity of Yellowstone is skyrocketing with multiple spinoff series.

The show's prequel 1883, featuring country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, debuted in December. New spinoff, 6666, is expected to premiere later this year while no release date has been announced for 1932.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Earlier this year, Grimes announced he planned to pursue a career in country music after previously playing drums for the alt-country band Mitchells Folly in Los Angeles.